Industry News





Reigning champions yet again defend title at Unicorn Children's Foundation's Bartending Battle!

 
 
Melissa and Sarah Hassan
Melissa and Sarah Hassan
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Unicorn Children's Foundation is pleased to announce that our 4th AnnualBartender's Battle was a hit!  Building on the excitement of the past year, this year saw an increase in attendance, awareness, and was able to raise much needed funds to help kids with special needs excel in the community!

Reigning champions Sarah Hassan (IM HealthScience) and Melissa Hassan (Unity School Delray Beach) managed to defend their title and keep the coveted first place trophy.  Joey Giannuzzi (Farmers Table) and Nancy Stewart (Festival Management Group, Inc.), Gregory Fried (Gregory's Fine Jewelry) and Marilyn Blanco-Corey (Inner Circle Executive Club), and Cary Reichbach (Trainer Space) and Logan Skees (Trainer Space) all put forth a valiant effort and are all winners in their support of neurodiversity.  Everyone here at the Unicorn Children's Foundation extend not only our congratulations, but also our heartfelt gratitude to all these wonderful Bartenders for their participation and support.  Also, special thanks to Unicorn's President Gregory Fried for not only participating, but for Chairing this wonderful event!

As always, the Event Center at Farmers Table was a perfect venue for this event.  They provided amazing hors d'oeuvres and staff that were not only professional, but very effective and timely in their service and help.  The entire team went above and beyond all expectations, and amazingly they completely sponsored and underwrote the event, including the space, food AND beverages.  We here at Unicorn feel very fortunate to have their support, and extend a huge shout out to Joey Giannuzzi and the rest wcj of his team for everything they do for us!  We would also like to thank our other sponsors, organizations, and people whom contributed to the overall success of this event; Simply the Best Magazine, Eye on South Florida, The Happy Printer, Festival Management Group, Trainer Space, and our wonderful Volunteers.

Finally, a big THANK YOU to the cross-section of South Florida's community leaders, business professionals, philanthropists, and attendees who participated in and supported this event, and who helped make it a success!  We could not do what we do without your support.

Don't miss Unicorn's next big event, our annual Unicorn "Disco & Diamonds" Gala on March 4th at the Boca West Country Club.  This is NOT a traditional Black Tie event; instead we will focus heavily on the 70's Disco theme and will dedicate much of the night to dancing and music!  Dress to impress according to theme; more information soon on our website www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org

###

About the Unicorn Children's Foundation

Unicorn Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization providing education, awareness and funding opportunities to organizations for special needs children in an effort to help kids excel in the community.  For millions of special needs children with developmental, communication and learning challenges, finding a cure is like chasing a rainbow in that a cure remains elusive. The Unicorn Children's Foundation is expanding the collective special needs community to help acknowledge, celebrate and integrate the special qualities possessed by neurodiverse children with Autism, ADHD, Bipolar, Asperger's, Dyslexia and other learning disorders.

Contact
Unicorn Children's Foundation
Amy Mann
***@unicornchildrensfoundation.org
