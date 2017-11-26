News By Tag
Reigning champions yet again defend title at Unicorn Children's Foundation's Bartending Battle!
Reigning champions Sarah Hassan (IM HealthScience)
As always, the Event Center at Farmers Table was a perfect venue for this event. They provided amazing hors d'oeuvres and staff that were not only professional, but very effective and timely in their service and help. The entire team went above and beyond all expectations, and amazingly they completely sponsored and underwrote the event, including the space, food AND beverages. We here at Unicorn feel very fortunate to have their support, and extend a huge shout out to Joey Giannuzzi and the rest wcj of his team for everything they do for us! We would also like to thank our other sponsors, organizations, and people whom contributed to the overall success of this event; Simply the Best Magazine, Eye on South Florida, The Happy Printer, Festival Management Group, Trainer Space, and our wonderful Volunteers.
Finally, a big THANK YOU to the cross-section of South Florida's community leaders, business professionals, philanthropists, and attendees who participated in and supported this event, and who helped make it a success! We could not do what we do without your support.
Don't miss Unicorn's next big event, our annual Unicorn "Disco & Diamonds" Gala on March 4th at the Boca West Country Club. This is NOT a traditional Black Tie event; instead we will focus heavily on the 70's Disco theme and will dedicate much of the night to dancing and music! Dress to impress according to theme; more information soon on our website www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org
About the Unicorn Children's Foundation
Unicorn Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization providing education, awareness and funding opportunities to organizations for special needs children in an effort to help kids excel in the community. For millions of special needs children with developmental, communication and learning challenges, finding a cure is like chasing a rainbow in that a cure remains elusive. The Unicorn Children's Foundation is expanding the collective special needs community to help acknowledge, celebrate and integrate the special qualities possessed by neurodiverse children with Autism, ADHD, Bipolar, Asperger's, Dyslexia and other learning disorders.
Unicorn Children's Foundation
Amy Mann
***@unicornchildrensfoundation.org
