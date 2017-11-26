News By Tag
Sarah Bauer of Heartland Payment Systens is Brookfield Chamber's Business Person of the Month
December 2017 Business Person of the Month honor goes to Sarah Bauer of Heartland Payment Systems
Name: Sarah Bauer
Company/organization/
Website: heartland.us
Industry: Payment Processing and Merchant Services
What was the smartest thing your company did in the past year?
Heartland Payment Systems has heavily invested into eCommerce technologies to better adapt to our customers growing needs. We also rolled out the Merchant Protection Program in 2017 to every single customer. This helps businesses gain PCI Compliance and better protect themselves against being breeched. It is not something that people ever want to talk about but it is vital to ensuring a business stays running smoothly.
How many years have you been in business?
Heartland Payment Systems was founded in 1996 by Bob Carr. I have been a part of the Heartland Payment Systems team since January wcj 2017.
What advice can you give to struggling business owners?
Whatever the issue, go back to the basics and remember your "why." My very favorite business coach and friend taught me this. There is always a "why" you got in business to begin with. Remember it, write it on your wall, keep it by your bed. Heck, tattoo it on your arm. Never forget your WHY!
As someone doing business in the metro Milwaukee area, how does the Brookfield Chamber help you?
People like to do business with others they know, like and trust. In the deeply virtual age we live in, it's vital to network and make those connections both in person and digitally. The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce has been a vital resource in getting introduced into the community and leveraging those connections to grow my business.
Do you have any advice for new business owners?
Join the Chamber! But in all honesty, if not the chamber, a local networking group or two. Start right out of the gate. Meet everyone you can and tell your story to as many people as you can every single day!
What would your colleagues be surprised to find out about you?
Most people are surprised to know that I like to game (PC and Arcade games) and if I could live any other place in this world (except Brookfield) it would be London, England. I studied abroad there and fell in love with the city.
How long have you been a Brookfield Chamber member? 10 Months
