NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. to Exhibit 3D Printing & 3D Scanning Technologies at 2 December Events

-- NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced they will be exhibiting their 3D printing, 3D scanning and 3D software products at both the ANSYS Virtual Systems and IoT Simulation Seminar in Oakland Park on December 7and at their own open house event in Orlando on December the 14. These events offer consumers the ability to see the latest in 3D technologies, learn about their capabilities and speak to experts in the additive manufacturing industry – all for free!These premiere events will provide consumers the ability to see some of the most cutting edge technologies on the market today. Recently, NeoMetrix signed distribution deals with both 3D Systems and Markforged – two of the biggest 3D Printer companies in the world – and will have their groundbreaking technologies on display. The list of technologies that will be exhibited includes:· Creaform: Hand-held 3D Scanners, Optical CMM and software· SpaceClaim: 3D Design & Mesh Editing Software· Geomagic: Reverse Engineering, Inspection and Table-Top 3D Scanners· 3D Printers: from Markforged & 3D Systems· Engineering Services: 3D Scanning - Reverse Engineering - 3D Printing - Dimensional InspectionWith the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), engineering simulation is expanding into operations. The IoT enables engineers to communicate with sensors and actuators on an operating product to capture data and monitor operating parameters. The result is a digital twin of the physical product or process that can be used to monitor real-time prescriptive analytics and test predictive maintenance to optimize asset performance. The digital twin also provides data that can be used to improve the physical product design throughout the product life cycle.By using ANSYS physics-based simulation in conjunction with analytics, companies can make confident predictions about future product performance, reduce the cost and risk of unplanned downtime and improve future product development processes. This event is ideal for executives, engineering leadership and simulation professionals from any field that designs connected devices, is thinking about adding control systems or sensors to a product and/or mission-critical software as part of your product. There will be exciting vendors in the 3-D printing market exhibiting their technology.Funky Buddha BreweryThursday, December 7, 20176:00 PM -9:00 PM EST201 NE 38th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334*Food and beverages will be available to all attendees.To Register:ORAnthony Williams – anthony.williams@ansys.comJoin us for a day discovery! Learn about the exciting world of Professional 3D Printing and 3D Scanning! Representatives and Engineers will be on-hand to demonstrate equipment and answer your questions. Our revolutionary technologies can transform wcj your company - let us show you how! This open house event is intended to expand our customer base and help spread the knowledge of these groundbreaking technologies that are transforming manufacturing and production across various industries.Hilton Garden InnThursday, December 14, 201710:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST1959 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826To Register:ORConor Kavanaugh – conor@neometrixtech.comNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.· Contact NeoMetrixo admin@neometrixtech.como (888) 696-7226NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and December Events are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.