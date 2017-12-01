News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
World Aids Day Observance Friday December 1, 2017 At Myrtle Beach Skywheel
Careteam+ Announces Event and Lineup for World AIDS Day in Myrtle Beach
This year's lineup includes:
• John Reuben Long, II - Beautiful Feet Ministries based in Tanzania, Africa
• Miriam Berrouet - Bilingual Connections
• Music and Prayer - Minister Ricky Gaillard of MIracle Tabernacle Church of God In Christ
The SkyWheel will be turned the color red in honor of World AIDS Day.
Free and confidential HIV testing will be available at St. George's located at 503 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, SC.
"World AIDS Day is an important day for our team," states Johanna Haynes, Chief Executive Officer of Careteam+. "As HIV/AIDS advocates and caregivers, it is a critical part of our mission to observe this day so that awareness of this disease, it's causes, effects, and treatments are known to all. It is additionally important to remember those who have lost the battle to AIDS and celebrate our HIV / AIDS survivors."
World wcj AIDS Day was the first ever global health awareness day. Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been dedicated to the awareness of HIV and AIDS. In addition to awareness, it is also observed to remember those lost to HIV and AIDS and encourage those living with HIV and AIDS. It is held every year on December 1st.
Visit: http://careteamplus.org/
About Careteam+ Family Health and Specialty Care
Careteam+ is a non-profit 501(C)3 established in 1993 to serve the healthcare needs of Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties communities.
As a primary care provider in Horry County, Careteam+ offers medical treatment to both adults and children with chronic diseases such as Asthma, ADHD, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Obesity and Infectious Diseases including HIV and Hepatitis.
Contact
Ty Grissett
***@gmail.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse