MID-WEST Moving & Storage Announces Rebrand of Logo and Website
New logo design, but the same excellent relocation service experience.
The new website will seek to increase Mid-West's already strong online presence and help to communicate with current as well as prospective customers.
The new brand identity reflects Mid-West's commitment to provide the very best moving, packing, crating, and storage services that exceed our customer's expectations. The tagline 'People expect the best, we deliver" serves as the foundation of our re-branding to illustrate that Mid-West Moving and Storage is available to not only understand but to provide service excellence to its customers.
Mid-West Moving & Storage will officially unveil its new brand to our valued customers on Friday morning, December 1st via a soft roll out on social media wcj sites, company website, and customer communications.
"It is important that Mid-West Moving & Storage retains its established mission but at the same time develops a more modern identity. The rebranding process will ensure that we get the right message out there with our continued focus on excellence. The rebranding reflects both the evolution of the company, as well as its long-term vision toward growth." says Luis Toledo, President and CEO
The new Mid-West Moving & Storage logo evokes a strong sense of professionalism and trust. The new typeface lends a modern, clean, but bold look and features an element that precisely reflects the support we offer to our customers. The hyphen and ampersand, which are from the original legal name, will be re-instituted to depict a consistent brand. our website http://www.midwestmoving.com will be the next major step in this rebrand.
About Midwest Moving and Storage, Inc.
Mid-West Moving & Storage, Inc. is entering its 35th year providing high quality relocation, packing and storage for residential, office and industrial projects of all sizes. Mid-West is a Small Business Administration 8(a) certified company and is the largest MBE/DBE relocation company in Illinois with expertise in reducing relocation downtime and providing excellent service to our customers. We are your team of trusted and friendly professionals focused on giving you the peace of mind you deserve throughout the move process.
Contact
Kari-Ann Ryan
***@midwestmoving.com
