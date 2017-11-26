 
Our DJ Rocks names Tabitha Carroll DJ Manager

 
 
Orlando All-Female DJ Company
Orlando All-Female DJ Company
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Our DJ Rocks, Orlando's premier all-female DJ company for weddings and events, today announced the promotion of Tabitha Carroll to DJ Manager. She will be responsible for recruiting, hiring, training and developing new DJs and work alongside of our Entertainment Director, Kristin Wilson.

"I have watch Tabitha grow from a young, vivacious entertainer into an inspirational leader. She has the skills, diligence and dedication to inspire our team!" said Kristin Wilson, Founder and DJ. "We have been As we grow, our DJs need that they can relate to, who understands their vision and is willing to implement it at any stake."

"Tabitha is one of those manager that inspired you to do your best and have fun doing it." says Katie Silson, Orlando Event DJ for Our DJ Rocks. "She is also a super fun event car right buddy!"

"Tabitha makes sure I have everything I need to succeed! Now if I could just get my makeup to look like hers, I'd be golden." says Jennie Ferrer, Orlando Event DJ for Our DJ rocks.

Tabitha graduated in 2009 from the Walt Disney College Program. She has traveled throughout the country working and performing on events of up to 2,500 in attendance. Her experience in entertainment ranges from singing, acting and performing. She has performed at Disney, Universal, Nickelodeon and a traveling murder mystery show. She is also a contributor of the Our DJ Rocks University.

For more information about Our DJ Rocks, call 407-509-9786 or visit www.ourdjrocks.com.

Orlando DJ

Our DJ Rocks is one of the few all-female DJ companies based in Orlando, Florida specializing in weddings, parties and corporate events.  It's tough to put into words wcj what we're like, but here goes. We are an all-female DJ company who is uber-organized, easy to work with and like a brief-case-on-a-rope-swing, professional-yet-fun.  We are extremely positive, always smile and tend to add to the energy and excitement for your celebration.  We dress nicely, our  gear is neat and cleanly covered, we are insured and we do bring backup equipment. Our DJs are bright, captivation and on POINT! We offer wedding DJ services, corporate DJ services, lighting rental and photo booth rentals.

For More information, please visit

Website: https://www.ourdjrocks.com

Name: Kristin Wilson

380 Semoran Commerce Place Suite 301 Apopka, FL 32703

Phone: + 1 (407) 509-9786

Email:  info@ourdjrocks.com

Facebook: facebook.com/ourdjrocks

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ourdjrocks

Our DJ Rocks
Kristin Wilson
***@ourdjrocks.com
Click to Share