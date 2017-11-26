News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Our DJ Rocks names Tabitha Carroll DJ Manager
"I have watch Tabitha grow from a young, vivacious entertainer into an inspirational leader. She has the skills, diligence and dedication to inspire our team!" said Kristin Wilson, Founder and DJ. "We have been As we grow, our DJs need that they can relate to, who understands their vision and is willing to implement it at any stake."
"Tabitha is one of those manager that inspired you to do your best and have fun doing it." says Katie Silson, Orlando Event DJ for Our DJ Rocks. "She is also a super fun event car right buddy!"
"Tabitha makes sure I have everything I need to succeed! Now if I could just get my makeup to look like hers, I'd be golden." says Jennie Ferrer, Orlando Event DJ for Our DJ rocks.
Tabitha graduated in 2009 from the Walt Disney College Program. She has traveled throughout the country working and performing on events of up to 2,500 in attendance. Her experience in entertainment ranges from singing, acting and performing. She has performed at Disney, Universal, Nickelodeon and a traveling murder mystery show. She is also a contributor of the Our DJ Rocks University.
For more information about Our DJ Rocks, call 407-509-9786 or visit www.ourdjrocks.com.
Orlando DJ
Our DJ Rocks is one of the few all-female DJ companies based in Orlando, Florida specializing in weddings, parties and corporate events. It's tough to put into words wcj what we're like, but here goes. We are an all-female DJ company who is uber-organized, easy to work with and like a brief-case-on-
For More information, please visit
Website: https://www.ourdjrocks.com
Name: Kristin Wilson
380 Semoran Commerce Place Suite 301 Apopka, FL 32703
Phone: + 1 (407) 509-9786
Email: info@ourdjrocks.com
Facebook: facebook.com/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/
Contact
Our DJ Rocks
Kristin Wilson
***@ourdjrocks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse