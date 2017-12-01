 
News By Tag
* United Way
* Hurricane Irma
* Volusia County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
November 2017
3029282726


United Way Distributes More Than $80k of Post-Irma Recovery Funds to Local Agencies

Share this: @yourunitedway raises more than $80k for local agencies' post-Irma relief.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* United Way
* Hurricane Irma
* Volusia County

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Daytona Beach - Florida - US

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dennis Burns, CEO of United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties, is pleased to announce the organization's results from Hurricane Irma fundraising.

The funds raised will help the United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties meet storm-related needs and support mid- and long-term recovery throughout the affected regions.

A total of $81,000 the funds will serve an estimated 10,298 individuals and be distributed to these six agencies:

o   American Red Cross

o   The House Next Door

o   Social Services of the Jewish Federation

o   The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia

o   Domestic Abuse Council and

o   Community Life Center Outreach Services

The funds were raised through the United Way Worldwide's Hand in Hand Telethon as well as gifts from Duke Energy, Volunteer Florida, and community donors. Funds will support relief and ongoing recovery efforts in the Volusia and Flagler communities.

"We are proud that this process is part of United Way's ongoing work to support community rebuilding in the mid- and long-term recovery phases after a disaster," said Burns. "United Way's role is to provide a transition from immediate relief to long-term recovery.

# # #

The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties wcj improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies.  For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

Contact
Courtney Edgcomb
***@uwvfc.org
End
Source:United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
Email:***@uwvfc.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 01, 2017
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share