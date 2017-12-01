United Way Distributes More Than $80k of Post-Irma Recovery Funds to Local Agencies

Share this: @yourunitedway raises more than $80k for local agencies' post-Irma relief.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* United Way

* Hurricane Irma

* Volusia County Industry:

* Non-profit Location:

* Daytona Beach - Florida - US DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dennis Burns, CEO of United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties, is pleased to announce the organization's results from Hurricane Irma fundraising.



The funds raised will help the United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties meet storm-related needs and support mid- and long-term recovery throughout the affected regions.



A total of $81,000 the funds will serve an estimated 10,298 individuals and be distributed to these six agencies:



o American Red Cross



o The House Next Door



o Social Services of the Jewish Federation



o The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia



o Domestic Abuse Council and



o Community Life Center Outreach Services



The funds were raised through the United Way Worldwide's Hand in Hand Telethon as well as gifts from Duke Energy, Volunteer Florida, and community donors. Funds will support relief and ongoing recovery efforts in the Volusia and Flagler communities.



"We are proud that this process is part of United Way's ongoing work to support community rebuilding in the mid- and long-term recovery phases after a disaster," said Burns. "United Way's role is to provide a transition from immediate relief to long-term recovery.



# # #



The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties wcj improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.



Contact

Courtney Edgcomb

***@uwvfc.org Courtney Edgcomb End -- Dennis Burns, CEO of United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties, is pleased to announce the organization's results from Hurricane Irma fundraising.The funds raised will help the United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties meet storm-related needs and support mid- and long-term recovery throughout the affected regions.A total of $81,000 the funds will serve an estimated 10,298 individuals and be distributed to these six agencies:o American Red Crosso The House Next Dooro Social Services of the Jewish Federationo The Neighborhood Center of West Volusiao Domestic Abuse Council ando Community Life Center Outreach ServicesThe funds were raised through the United Way Worldwide's Hand in Hand Telethon as well as gifts from Duke Energy, Volunteer Florida, and community donors. Funds will support relief and ongoing recovery efforts in the Volusia and Flagler communities."We are proud that this process is part of United Way's ongoing work to support community rebuilding in the mid- and long-term recovery phases after a disaster," said Burns. "United Way's role is to provide a transition from immediate relief to long-term recovery.# # #The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties wcj improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.