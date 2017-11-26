 
Thiel College fraternity hosts 100-mile fundraising walk for Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Thiel College's Phi Theta Phi fraternity kicks off its annual Walk-A-Thon to support Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. They will be fundraising as they walk from Greenville to Pittsburgh this weekend.
 
 
Thiel College fraternity Phi Theta Phi fundraises for Children's Hospital
Thiel College fraternity Phi Theta Phi fundraises for Children's Hospital
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College fraternity Phi Theta Phi is an organization that takes fundraising mile by mile. The organization has earned regional acclaim for its annual fundraising Walk-A-Thon for the Free Care Fund at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. The Free Care Fund ensures that all children receive the medical care they need and that no child from the region is denied care because of an inability to pay. This year's goal set by the fraternity is raising $25,000.

"Over the past 47 years, Phi Theta Phi brothers have collected and donated more than $1.6 million to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh's Free Care Fund," Phi Theta Phi president and walk chairman Anthony Donnorummo '19 said. "It is an incredible feeling to be part of an organization that supports an amazing cause that helps families and children in need. I can say with certainty that each brother is proud to be a part of the Walk-A-Thon legacy. The Walk is a central and important aspect of Phi Theta Phi's unique culture."

Pre-walk collections were held in Pittsburgh, Sharon, Mercer and Greenville.

The fraternity brothers leave Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) . at 10 a.m. on Friday, walk through Mercer, Grove City, Slippery Rock and Butler, then end the day in Freeport at Trinity Lutheran Church. On Saturday, they will walk through Natrona Heights, Breckenridge, New Kensington, Arnold, Springdale, Cheswick, Harmar Township, Oakmont, Lawrenceville and finally arriving at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. Cash donations will be collected throughout the walk, but checks (made payable to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation) can be mailed to Phi Theta Phi Alumni Association, PO Box 365, Greenville, PA 16125.

• Donations can be made online (https://www.givetochildrens.org/donate). Select "Designation-Other" and type "Phi Walk."

About the Phi Theta Phi Walk-a-thon

Phi Theta Phi began at Thiel College as a local fraternity in 1966. Two years later, the fraternity started a tradition that has become one of the most successful Greek philanthropy efforts in the College's history. The first Walk-a-thon was in 1968 and raised $1,100. In 2014, Phi Theta Phi was recognized as one of the Top 10 donors to the Fund. The Pennsylvania wcj House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate have cited the chapter for its service, and in 2002, the Association of Fundraising Professionals acknowledged them as an outstanding philanthropic organization. In 2015, the fraternity was recognized for the walk-a-thon with a Service to Thiel Award.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

