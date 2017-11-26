News By Tag
Thiel College fraternity hosts 100-mile fundraising walk for Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Thiel College's Phi Theta Phi fraternity kicks off its annual Walk-A-Thon to support Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. They will be fundraising as they walk from Greenville to Pittsburgh this weekend.
"Over the past 47 years, Phi Theta Phi brothers have collected and donated more than $1.6 million to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh's Free Care Fund," Phi Theta Phi president and walk chairman Anthony Donnorummo '19 said. "It is an incredible feeling to be part of an organization that supports an amazing cause that helps families and children in need. I can say with certainty that each brother is proud to be a part of the Walk-A-Thon legacy. The Walk is a central and important aspect of Phi Theta Phi's unique culture."
Pre-walk collections were held in Pittsburgh, Sharon, Mercer and Greenville.
The fraternity brothers leave Thiel
• Donations can be made online (https://www.givetochildrens.org/
About the Phi Theta Phi Walk-a-thon
Phi Theta Phi began at Thiel College as a local fraternity in 1966. Two years later, the fraternity started a tradition that has become one of the most successful Greek philanthropy efforts in the College's history. The first Walk-a-thon was in 1968 and raised $1,100. In 2014, Phi Theta Phi was recognized as one of the Top 10 donors to the Fund. The Pennsylvania wcj House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate have cited the chapter for its service, and in 2002, the Association of Fundraising Professionals acknowledged them as an outstanding philanthropic organization. In 2015, the fraternity was recognized for the walk-a-thon with a Service to Thiel Award.
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
