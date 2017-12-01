Prime Minister Of Cambodia Is The New Global Ambassador For Tourism And Sustainable Development

The World Tourism Institution of European Council on Tourism and Trade and European Tourism Academy have appointed the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Academician HUN SEN as Global Ambassador for Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals (2017-2030).

-- European Council on Tourism and Trade, European Tourism Academy and The Parliamentary Assembly for Sustainable Development Goals appointed H.E. Academician HUN SEN, Prime Minister of Kingdom of Cambodia as GLOBAL AMBASSADOR FOR TOURISM AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS in recognition of a life time effort promoting sustainable development, inclusive and supportive tourism and in order to harness his abilities and knowledge for the benefit of world-wide growth, employment, and development agenda 2030 of the United Nations.The announcement was made by the Executive President of Parliamentary Assembly for the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals -SDG, Professor Dr. Anton Caragea on 27 November 2017 while the official handover of the Letter of the designation will take place on December 9, 2017 in Phnom Penh on the fringes of 2017 WORLD TOURISM AWARDS.The LETTER OF DESIGNATION reads in part:The aim of human society is the common welfare and in 2015 the United nations acted on this sacred principle and enacted the SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS as a way further to achieve this human desiderate.The SDGs represent a commitment taken by all nations to work together to end poverty, achieve shared prosperity, build peace and secure a life of dignity and a healthy planet for present and future generations.For more details you can access these resources:EUROPEAN TOURISM ACADEMYPARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY FOR SUSTAINBLE DEVELOPMENT GOALSTourism is practically included wcj in three of the SDGs – SDG 8: 'Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all'; SDG 12: 'Sustainable Consumption and Production' and SDG 14: 'Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development', it can advance all 17 SDGs.We have to mention that tourism is involved in the complete architecture of SDG`s and without his power of transformation and inclusiveness the goal of global development cannot be achieved.The Global Ambassadors for Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals are leaders and prominent personalities committed to promote the role and contribution of tourism in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda.