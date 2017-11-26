News By Tag
GrayMatter has been featured in "Insights Success" magazine
GrayMatter has been featured in "Insights Success" magazine as part of their special issue on "The 10 Most Valuable SAP Solution Providers". GrayMatter has been featured as the cover story for this edition.
Founding Story of a Successful Venture
Progress and inclusive growth through collaboration has been the GrayMatter mantra from the days it took its baby steps in Jan 2006. Business Intelligence and Analytics were on the cusp of a dramatic shift globally, in terms of providing enterprise-wide coverage with capability to deliver real-time analytics, handle unstructured data, enhanced data visualizations, user friendly BI applications and so on. It was the vision of the founder members of GrayMatter to create an organization that would deliver business value through compelling BI & Analytics solutions, with open source technologies working as one of the key levers in these pursuits.
Emergence of Global SAP BI Experts
Today GrayMatter's SAP BI (http://sapbi.graymatter.co.in) offerings are in tune with and enabled to meet the needs of the latest trends of big data, machine learning, cloud, mobility, superior UI/UX and the overarching need for complete digital transformation of the customer's business. GrayMatter's industry analytics solutions such as airport analytics, insurance analytics, finance analytics and manufacturing analytics are certified by SAP. GrayMatter's Airport Analytics solution has also been showcased on SAP solution explorer portal. GrayMatter's custom components are featured in SAP Analytics Extensions portal.
Notably, GrayMatter is partnered with SAP as OEM and Reseller partner. As part of its joint go-to market activities with SAP, GrayMatter has co-sponsored industry analytics events, which have successfully served as a platform to ideate the future market needs expected from SAP BI. These include events like annual meet for Airport SAP users group conducted at SAP HQ at Walldorf, Germany.
GrayMatter's Center of Excellence for SAP BI (SAPBICoE)
GrayMatter (www.graymatter.co.in) is powered by the technology assets created by SAPBICoE including 20 different data models, 30+ source system connectors, 20+ custom components, migration effort calculators, 10 dashboarding techniques, "RADIUS" dashboarding framework etc. GrayMatter has streamlined knowledge management processes by which reuse of experiential learnings, technical components, templates, checklists etc. happen. wcj Strong process adherence ensures standardization and quality in offerings. All these measures along with experience of around 200 projects create a risk-free delivery mechanism for customers and thereby makes GrayMatter a vendor of choice for customers across the globe.
Vikas says, "GrayMatter has proved its mettle time and again, in competitive scenarios. For example, GrayMatter won projects with Montreal Airport, AIA, Panasonic, Mindtree and many others, in the face of stiff competition from industry leading software vendors."
About GrayMatter:
A Big Data, Analytics & Data Science Specialist, GrayMatter (www.graymatter.co.in)
