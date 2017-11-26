 
News By Tag
* SAP BI Analytics
* SAP BI Consulting
* SAP BI Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
November 2017
3029282726

GrayMatter has been featured in "Insights Success" magazine

GrayMatter has been featured in "Insights Success" magazine as part of their special issue on "The 10 Most Valuable SAP Solution Providers". GrayMatter has been featured as the cover story for this edition.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* SAP BI Analytics
* SAP BI Consulting
* SAP BI Services

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Reports

BANGALORE, India - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- GrayMatter delivers true business value to its clients by adopting a consultative approach to BI and Analytics engagements. A globally reputed BI and Analytics specialist, GrayMatter has an in-house center of excellence for SAP BI solutions with expertise in SAP BOBJ, SAP BW, SAP HANA, and SAP BODS. The company has implemented SAP BI projects across data integration, dashboarding, reporting, consulting, migration, support, and training as well as in advanced analytics, for marquee customers across the globe.

Founding Story of a Successful Venture

Progress and inclusive growth through collaboration has been the GrayMatter mantra from the days it took its baby steps in Jan 2006. Business Intelligence and Analytics were on the cusp of a dramatic shift globally, in terms of providing enterprise-wide coverage with capability to deliver real-time analytics, handle unstructured data, enhanced data visualizations, user friendly BI applications and so on. It was the vision of the founder members of GrayMatter to create an organization that would deliver business value through compelling BI & Analytics solutions, with open source technologies working as one of the key levers in these pursuits.

Emergence of Global SAP BI Experts

Today GrayMatter's SAP BI (http://sapbi.graymatter.co.in) offerings are in tune with and enabled to meet the needs of the latest trends of big data, machine learning, cloud, mobility, superior UI/UX and the overarching need for complete digital transformation of the customer's business. GrayMatter's industry analytics solutions such as airport analytics, insurance analytics, finance analytics and manufacturing analytics are certified by SAP. GrayMatter's Airport Analytics solution has also been showcased on SAP solution explorer portal. GrayMatter's custom components are featured in SAP Analytics Extensions portal.

Notably, GrayMatter is partnered with SAP as OEM and Reseller partner. As part of its joint go-to market activities with SAP, GrayMatter has co-sponsored industry analytics events, which have successfully served as a platform to ideate the future market needs expected from SAP BI. These include events like annual meet for Airport SAP users group conducted at SAP HQ at Walldorf, Germany.

GrayMatter's Center of Excellence for SAP BI (SAPBICoE)

GrayMatter (www.graymatter.co.in) is powered by the technology assets created by SAPBICoE including 20 different data models, 30+ source system connectors, 20+ custom components, migration effort calculators, 10 dashboarding techniques, "RADIUS" dashboarding framework etc. GrayMatter has streamlined knowledge management processes by which reuse of experiential learnings, technical components, templates, checklists etc. happen. wcj Strong process adherence ensures standardization and quality in offerings. All these measures along with experience of around 200 projects create a risk-free delivery mechanism for customers and thereby makes GrayMatter a vendor of choice for customers across the globe.

Vikas says, "GrayMatter has proved its mettle time and again, in competitive scenarios. For example, GrayMatter won projects with Montreal Airport, AIA, Panasonic, Mindtree and many others, in the face of stiff competition from industry leading software vendors."

About GrayMatter:

A Big Data, Analytics & Data Science Specialist, GrayMatter (www.graymatter.co.in) has implemented 200+ successful BI and Analytics solutions across multiple industries globally. GrayMatter offers pre-built analytics solutions as well as custom BI & analytics services. GrayMatter's pre-built analytics solutions include Industry specific Analytics Products like Finance Analytics (FA+), Airport Analytics (AA+) and Insurance Analytics (IA+). The custom BI & Analytics services are offered across technology stacks including Pentaho, SAP BI, Microsoft and Qlik while the Big Data and Data Science capabilities span across Hadoop, Spark, Mongo DB, R, SAS and many more.

Contact
GrayMatter Software Services Pvt Ltd
***@graymatter.co.in
End
Source:
Email:***@graymatter.co.in Email Verified
Tags:SAP BI Analytics, SAP BI Consulting, SAP BI Services
Industry:Technology
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GrayMatter Software Services Pvt Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share