 
News By Tag
* Virtual
* Cpa
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Victor
  Montana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
November 2017
302928272625

Virtual Accounting Firm Leveraging Technology

CPA Firm Focused on Work/Life Balance Implements Secure Client Portal
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Virtual
Cpa
Technology

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Victor - Montana - US

Subject:
Features

VICTOR, Mont. - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Business owners everywhere can get rid of those paper files destined for the accountant. PJS & Co. CPAs - a women-owned CPA firm that delivers all accounting services 100% virtually -  has teamed up with Thomson Reuters to implement a new Secure Client Portal.

The Portal is available as of December 1st, 2017, and will allow clients to share documents securely with their CPAs without having to physically meet. "We have leveraged technology since day one, but we are excited to be able to bridge the gap to our clients with this new tool that will make every day operations more convenient and secure," said owner and CPA Katina Peters. The new Portal wcj will not only allow clients to share their financial documents with their CPA, but it will also act as a place to securely store information for future reference and eliminate the need for paper files. "Safeguarding data is our highest priority and this is one more step we've taken to do that. This tool will also help our company gain efficiencies, which helps keep our prices affordable for our clients," said Jami Johnson, owner and CPA.

PJS & Co. CPAs has operated its own business in the cloud since its inception. The company's team of experienced CPAs (https://pjscpas.com/our-team/) and bookkeepers is spread across the United States and the virtual team has always worked to find tools that allow them to operate in an effective manner from different states.

About PJS & Co. CPAs: The virtual CPA firm (https://pjscpas.com/) offers affordable accounting solutions for small and medium-sized business owners. The company was founded with the desire to offer a flexible environment for professionals, many of whom have family or other life commitments they wish to pursue. Visit pjscpas.com to learn more about the company and its commitment to providing tailored accounting and bookkeeping services in a virtual environment.

Contact
Megan Spicer
***@pjscpas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pjscpas.com Email Verified
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share