News By Tag
* Virtual
* Cpa
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Virtual Accounting Firm Leveraging Technology
CPA Firm Focused on Work/Life Balance Implements Secure Client Portal
The Portal is available as of December 1st, 2017, and will allow clients to share documents securely with their CPAs without having to physically meet. "We have leveraged technology since day one, but we are excited to be able to bridge the gap to our clients with this new tool that will make every day operations more convenient and secure," said owner and CPA Katina Peters. The new Portal wcj will not only allow clients to share their financial documents with their CPA, but it will also act as a place to securely store information for future reference and eliminate the need for paper files. "Safeguarding data is our highest priority and this is one more step we've taken to do that. This tool will also help our company gain efficiencies, which helps keep our prices affordable for our clients," said Jami Johnson, owner and CPA.
PJS & Co. CPAs has operated its own business in the cloud since its inception. The company's team of experienced CPAs (https://pjscpas.com/
About PJS & Co. CPAs: The virtual CPA firm (https://pjscpas.com/
Contact
Megan Spicer
***@pjscpas.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse