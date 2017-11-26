Community Board 17 Gathers Elected Officials and City Agencies to Aid Residents

Housing Committee Hosts We Shall Not Be Moved: Housing Preservation Forum

Ronnette A. Cox, Chair of Communications

Ronnette A. Cox, Chair of Communications

-- Brooklyn Community Board 17 (CB 17), hosts its annual Housing Preservation Forum on Saturday, December 2nd from 11am to 4pm at St. Therese Catholic Academy, 4410 Avenue D, in Brooklyn, NY.Operating under the tagline "We Shall Not Be Moved," this event serves as an open forum with discussions around housing preservation, social services and community empowerment. With over 15 city agencies and community organizations present, the event will also serve as a pop-up resource center, where attendees will have an opportunity to avail themselves of one-on-one assistance, legal advice, informational sessions and workshops on combating gentrification and protecting their homes. Community members will learn about social service programs available to them and an even have an opportunity to sign up for programs on the spot. Elected officials such as Council Member Jumaane D. Williams (D-NY), Council Member Inez Barron (D-NY), Council Member Mathieu Eugene (D-NY), State Senator Kevin S. Parker (D-NY), State Senator Jesse Hamilton (D-NY), Assembly Member Diana C. Richardson (D-NY), Assembly Member Helene Weinstein (D-NY) and Assembly Member Nick Perry (D-NY), Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office have all granted their support, representation and sponsorship to this event benefitting the residents of Community Board 17."With rampant unchecked developments popping up, it is critical that we empower our district's residents about how to protect, keep and maintain their homes, whether they be homeowners or renters" says Trisha Ocona, Community Board 17's Housing Chair.CB 17's Housing Committee implores homeowners and tenants to attend and most importantly participate. "The housing preservation forum wcj is way of aiding vulnerable members of the community such as seniors who are being forced or even scammed into selling their homes to developers,"says Rachel Goodfriend, a housing committee member.Community Board 17 serves the residents of East Flatbush, Northeast East Flatbush, Rugby, Farragut/Hyde Park, Remsen Village, Ditmas Village and Erasmus. The Housing Committee helps to advocate for fair housing, housing resources, tenant's rights, affordable housing and senior citizens' housing. The committee also helps first time home owners and at-risk, existing homeowners residing in the Community Board 17 district. Housing Committee meetings typically occur monthly, on the 2nd Thursday of the month at 7:30pm and are held at the Board's office. For more information please visit Cb17brooklyn.org.