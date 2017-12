Holiday Gift Wrapping Service to Support Local Animal Rescue

8th year gift wrapping service held to support Second Chance Pet Adoptions, the Triangle area's oldest no-kill dog and cat rescue organization.

Joanna Reynolds

joanna@secondchancenc.org

-- Once again ais being held at. Volunteers from the community and local businesses will wrap your gifts for a donation amount of your choice to supportdog and cat rescue programs. All supplies are provided, many gift wrap designs, ribbons, bows, gift tags and gift boxes or bags to choose from – all you need to do is bring all your gifts and pick out what you would like us to use! Save time, effort and your stress level – let us do the wcj work for you. Dogs and cats that are available for adoption will be stopping in too – come for a visit!is the Triangle area's oldest no-kill animal rescue organization, started in 1987 by two local Cary women concerned about stray and abandoned animals. Visit Second Chance Pet Adoptions at www.SecondChanceNC.org for more information or to find your new best friend. Special thanks go out to Kimco Realty / Crossroads Plaza for the donation of space for this event.Visit us at http://www.secondchancenc.org for more info.