Holiday Gift Wrapping Service to Support Local Animal Rescue
8th year gift wrapping service held to support Second Chance Pet Adoptions, the Triangle area's oldest no-kill dog and cat rescue organization.
Cary Crossroads Plaza – at corner, between Men's Warehouse and Steinmart
– December 16 to December 23: Noon to 9pm
– December 24: Noon to 6pm
Second Chance Pet Adoptions is the Triangle area's oldest no-kill animal rescue organization, started in 1987 by two local Cary women concerned about stray and abandoned animals. Visit Second Chance Pet Adoptions at www.SecondChanceNC.org for more information or to find your new best friend. Special thanks go out to Kimco Realty / Crossroads Plaza for the donation of space for this event.
Visit us at http://www.secondchancenc.org for more info.
Contact
Joanna Reynolds
joanna@secondchancenc.org
End
