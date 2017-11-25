 
Alcidae Attending 2018 CES to Showcase Latest Tech and Product Line

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- After introducing earlier this month their flagship product – Garager, visual controller for garage openers currently being sold on Amazon, Walmart and Newegg, Alcidae announced today that they will be attending the 2018 CES to showcase their newly developed technology and product line.

"Technology side we have our latest software and hardware integrations to demonstrate, particularly focusing on the connectability side of the devices." Says David Liang, wcj the business development manager of Alcidae. "Attendants will be able to experience firsthand how fast the devices set up and connect to our system and understand how the technology operates."

Besides garage door control, the startup has also invested heavily on other smart home products such as Wi-Fi security cameras, thermostats, video doorbells and sensors. "You will get the chance to experience the Alcidae eco-system experience this year at CES. We will give it our fullest to present to you what we think would be the future of home automation." Adds David.

The 2018 CES will be hosted at Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th. Alcidae will be cooperating with tech giant Huawei this year, having its booth at the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, #11439.

Visit http://www.alcidae.com for details.

