Emilygrene Corp. Reveals Newest Website Updates
Beginning in September, the company has dedicated eight months to retrofitting and modernizing their existing web presence through website updates, social media promotions, and additional online resources. The first round of updates include re-designed web pages, downloadable service brochures, and links to external organizations partnered with the company.
"After re-launching our website earlier this year, we determined that it was crucial to continue growing and developing our web presence," says Christopher Razo, Director of Marketing for Emilygrene Corp. "We want to build on our existing platform to ensure we are consistently meeting the needs of our customers and our growing online audience. These initial changes will continue pushing us forward and create a more dynamic web experience."
Emilygrene Corp. re-launched their website, www.emilygrene.com, in Spring of 2017. The re-launch included new portals featuring career options, community outreach, and an expanded news and blog center. According to the November issue of the Emilygrene Newsletter, the continuous development initiative will pursue future goals such as "expected changes to Emilygrene Blog, social media drives and promotions, and a bigger and better Emilygrene Newsletter."
Emilygrene Corp. CEO Burke Ewers praised the updates, stating, "We live in a time where an online platform is the most vital tool for an organization. Our customers deserve easily accessible information and online tools, and our online audience deserve the most up-to-date news and applications to learn more about the green energy movement."
The dedicated clean energy installer is excited to continue promoting energy efficiency to a wider wcj audience and creating a beneficial online platform for anyone interested in "going green." With the market and demand for green energy making strides over the past five years, Emilygrene Corp. remains determined to be an asset to businesses and individuals alike.
The updated Emilygrene Corp. website is available as of November 20, with more updates and additional web pages planned in the coming months. The website can be accessed at www.emilygrene.com.
Burke Ewers is CEO and member of the board of directors for Emilygrene Corp. with over 15 years experience in the energy industry. Emilygrene Corp. is a provider of clean energy and energy efficient technology for facilities across the United States, located at 2247 Lindsay Way in Glendora, California.
Christopher Razo
***@emily-grene.com
