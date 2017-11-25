News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa Welcomes New Executive Chef
Long-Term Hyatt Chef James Morin to Lead Hill Country Culinary Team
Nicole Gravelle
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa Arrow
Marketing Manager Phone: 210.520.4022 nicole.gravelle@
Victoria Berryhill
Phone: 832.492.0305 victoria@arrowatwork.com
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa Welcomes New Executive Chef
Hyatt Chef James Morin to Lead Hill Country Culinary Team
November 29, 2017 – Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is pleased to introduce Chef James Morin as its new Executive Chef, overseeing and managing all aspects of the culinary experience enjoyed at the 500-room property. Morin replaces his colleague Chef Barrett, who recently departed Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa to take a position at Hyatt Regency Orlando.
Morin has worked with Hyatt Corporation for more than 15 years, where he began his career at Hyatt Regency Calgary in Canada. His dedication, talent and enthusiasm contributed to his rapid advancement and afforded him the opportunity to work with several renowned Canadian Chefs. These experiences culminated in him becoming the Chef de Cuisine/Banquet Chef in Calgary before moving south to
become the Executive Sous Chef at Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa, and Grand Hyatt Tampa. Most recently, he served as the Executive Chef at Hyatt Regency Savannah where he conceptualized the newest addition, Moss + Oak.
Chef Morin's culinary philosophy centers on building relationships and embracing the local food community and local ingredients. "By embedding yourself in the local cuisine, you gain an incredible knowledge of the culture and history of a particular region, allowing your culinary creations wcj to be authentic yet fresh," says Chef Morin. "I look forward to engaging with the San Antonio food community and creating that fresh, authentic, Texas culinary experience for which Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is known."
About Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa
The AAA Four-Diamond Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is located on 300 scenic acres in the heart of San Antonio. Just 16 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio and the San Antonio International Airport, Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa offers a retreat that feels a world away, with the convenience and fun of San Antonio just outside its doors. Resort amenities include the full-service Windflower—The Hill Country Spa, featuring 21-treatment rooms with world class
services, a five-acre water park with a FlowRider® wave machine, 22' tower waterslide, four swimming pools, Ramblin' River® and much more. A variety of excellent on-site food and beverage options are available, including award-winning Antlers Lodge, offering a unique Texas dining experience that overlooks Hill Country Golf Club, the resort's lushly landscaped 27-hole Arthur Hills-designed golf course. Windflower—The Hill Country Spa, Antlers Lodge and Hill Country Golf Club are available for both resort guests and the general public to enjoy. For reservations or information, contact 210-647-1234 or visit us at https://hillcountry.regency.hyatt.com/
About Hyatt Regency
The Hyatt Regency brand is an energizing hotel brand that connects travelers to whom and what matters most to them. More than 140 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences;
technology-enabled ways to collaborate;
Contact
Victoria Berryhill
***@arrowatwork.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse