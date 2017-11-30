 
News By Tag
* Small Business Attorney Nyc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
November 2017
302928272625

Small Business Attorney NYC Moves To New Office in Bronx

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Small Business Attorney Nyc

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The law office of Small Business Attorney NYC, headed by seasoned Attorney Tony Crighton has recently moved into a brand new office in the heart of Bronx, New York City, after having spent several years in their old location which, coincidentally, was actually located in the same Bronx neighborhood of New York.

Founded in the year 1990, the law firm of Small Business Attorney NYC was established to be the foremost law firm that services all manner and sizes of businesses operating in the state of New York and surrounding states. Since day one, we have strived to be a one stop shop for all the legal services that any business might need, in their bid to be successful and dominate their market. We do this by providing a bespoke solution that is tailored to the specific legal needs of the business.

It is exactly this desire to continue to provide our clients with the best possible services that informed the need to move to a more friendly location, and even though our location has changed, our services remain the same top notch legal services we have provided to our clients, spread all over the state of New York these past 17 years.

As might be expected, along with our new office address, which is given as 1451 West Avenue Suite 7034. Bronx NY. 10462., there is also a new telephone number to go with it. Our new telephone number is (917) 456-8625 and we are open to take your calls from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm. While we are open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday. We are closed on Sundays.

Why Should You Work With Us?
In addition to the many excellent services we provide to our clients, another advantage we bring to the table is that we are a local NY based small business law firm. As is pointed out in an article published on our website, there are many advantages to be had from working with a local small business attorney in New York (https://www.smallbusinessattorneynyc.com/small-business-a...) versus a big multi-national or even international law firm.

While, as it outlined in the above mentioned article, the real determinant of whether you should seek the services of a local or national law firm should be based off such things as what kind of business you operate, what kind wcj of budget you have available to work with, the nature of your business partners, the types of clients you deal with and many more.

It is however safe to argue that most small businesses will usually serve a local clientele, or at last have a majority of their clientele be locally based, as well as will likely not have deep pockets that a national or multinational business might have. If the above two assumptions are correct about your company, then it goes without saying that the above assertion about preferably working with a local small business such our firm, is very probably correct.

What Else Do We Bring To The Table?

Our free initial consultation, the combined 135 years worth of combined experience that our 15 lawyers and paralegals bring to the table, among many other skill-sets and value-adds, ensures that whatever service we provide is backed by a wealth of experience, especially in  area of small business law.

Find out more about us at: https://www.smallbusinessattorneynyc.com

Contact
Tony Crighton
***@smallbusinessattorneynyc.com
(917) 456-8625
End
Source:
Email:***@smallbusinessattorneynyc.com Email Verified
Tags:Small Business Attorney Nyc
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 30, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share