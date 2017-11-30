News By Tag
Small Business Attorney NYC Moves To New Office in Bronx
Founded in the year 1990, the law firm of Small Business Attorney NYC was established to be the foremost law firm that services all manner and sizes of businesses operating in the state of New York and surrounding states. Since day one, we have strived to be a one stop shop for all the legal services that any business might need, in their bid to be successful and dominate their market. We do this by providing a bespoke solution that is tailored to the specific legal needs of the business.
It is exactly this desire to continue to provide our clients with the best possible services that informed the need to move to a more friendly location, and even though our location has changed, our services remain the same top notch legal services we have provided to our clients, spread all over the state of New York these past 17 years.
As might be expected, along with our new office address, which is given as 1451 West Avenue Suite 7034. Bronx NY. 10462., there is also a new telephone number to go with it. Our new telephone number is (917) 456-8625 and we are open to take your calls from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm. While we are open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday. We are closed on Sundays.
Why Should You Work With Us?
In addition to the many excellent services we provide to our clients, another advantage we bring to the table is that we are a local NY based small business law firm. As is pointed out in an article published on our website, there are many advantages to be had from working with a local small business attorney in New York (https://www.smallbusinessattorneynyc.com/
While, as it outlined in the above mentioned article, the real determinant of whether you should seek the services of a local or national law firm should be based off such things as what kind of business you operate, what kind wcj of budget you have available to work with, the nature of your business partners, the types of clients you deal with and many more.
It is however safe to argue that most small businesses will usually serve a local clientele, or at last have a majority of their clientele be locally based, as well as will likely not have deep pockets that a national or multinational business might have. If the above two assumptions are correct about your company, then it goes without saying that the above assertion about preferably working with a local small business such our firm, is very probably correct.
What Else Do We Bring To The Table?
Our free initial consultation, the combined 135 years worth of combined experience that our 15 lawyers and paralegals bring to the table, among many other skill-sets and value-adds, ensures that whatever service we provide is backed by a wealth of experience, especially in area of small business law.
Find out more about us at: https://www.smallbusinessattorneynyc.com
Tony Crighton
***@smallbusinessattorneynyc.com
(917) 456-8625
