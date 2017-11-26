News By Tag
* Cancer
* Women
* Hair
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SheGotHair.com Partners with Lolly's Locks to Help Provide Wigs for Women Fighting Cancer
"High-quality human hair wigs can be extremely expensive," says Divina Mims Puckett, owner of SheGotHair.com. "Women experiencing the impacts of medically induced hair loss shouldn't have to rely on refurbished synthetic hair from wig banks. We want to help provide a more permanent solution and give women a sense of pride."
The partnership includes a commitment to raise $5,000 over three years to support Lolly's Locks' wigs for cancer patients through annual donation collections online at SheGotHair.com.
"Partnering with Lolly's Locks allows us to bring a positive change in the lives of women while reminding us to be humble and grateful for what we have in life. We are thankful for our generous customers who we know will agree there is no greater gift than helping out someone in need."
To learn more about Lolly's Locks and the services they provide, visit https://lollyslocks.org.
About SheGotHair.com:
About Lolly's Locks: Lolly's Locks is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides high-quality wigs to economically disadvantaged cancer patients suffering hair loss as a side-effect of chemotherapy. They were founded in 2012 to honor the memory of Lolly Toll. Lolly originally dreamed the idea for Lolly's Locks when she was undergoing chemotherapy for ovarian cancer. She was shocked and dismayed to find that high-quality wigs can cost thousands of dollars and that insurance policies generally offer little or no help towards the cost of such a wig.
Share this story to help provide hope and dignity to women who need it!
Media Contact
Divina Mims Puckett
***@shegothair.com
6786319959
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse