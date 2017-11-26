 
SheGotHair.com Partners with Lolly's Locks to Help Provide Wigs for Women Fighting Cancer

 
 
HAMPTON, Ga. - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- SheGotHair.com, the hip new Atlanta-based hair extensions brand, has announced their partnership with Lolly's Locks, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides high-quality wigs to economically disadvantaged cancer patients suffering hair loss as a side-effect of chemotherapy. The two entities have come together to help women fighting cancer by providing an important service: a sense of normalcy, dignity, and privacy.

"High-quality human hair wigs can be extremely expensive," says Divina Mims Puckett, owner of SheGotHair.com. "Women experiencing the impacts of medically induced hair loss shouldn't have to rely on refurbished synthetic hair from wig banks. We want to help provide a more permanent solution and give women a sense of pride."

The partnership includes a commitment to raise $5,000 over three years to support Lolly's Locks' wigs for cancer patients through annual donation collections online at SheGotHair.com.

"Partnering with Lolly's Locks allows us to bring a positive change in the lives of women while reminding us to be humble and grateful for what we have in life. We are thankful for our generous customers who we know will agree there is no greater gift than helping out someone in need."

To learn more about Lolly's Locks and the services they provide, visit https://lollyslocks.org.

About SheGotHair.com: SheGotHair, LLC is an industry leader that represents quality; providing top of the line untouched human hair; allowing the clients we serve to have their needs met in one convenient visit. That means its unprocessed real virgin hair and not mixed with synthetic fibers. Each bundle is naturally grown by a single donor. Our professional wcj grade weaving hair is hand selected. Each bundle is picked for optimum maintenance, healthy appearance, and radiant shine. We offer affordable prices, so you can look good, and feel confident at the same time.

About Lolly's Locks: Lolly's Locks is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides high-quality wigs to economically disadvantaged cancer patients suffering hair loss as a side-effect of chemotherapy. They were founded in 2012 to honor the memory of Lolly Toll. Lolly originally dreamed the idea for Lolly's Locks when she was undergoing chemotherapy for ovarian cancer. She was shocked and dismayed to find that high-quality wigs can cost thousands of dollars and that insurance policies generally offer little or no help towards the cost of such a wig.

Share this story to help provide hope and dignity to women who need it!

