I Grow Chicago's Inaugural Gala Sells Out and Raises Over $60K for Englewood Community

Inaugural gala, Gather, celebrates community members and supports anti-violence initiatives

-- I Grow Chicago, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering members of the Englewood neighborhood through community connection, skill building, and healing, sold-out its inaugural gala, Gather, earlier this month, raising over $60K for their 2018 programming initiatives. The I Grow Executive Board and Junior Board hosted the inaugural event to promote I Grow's commitment to developing safe spaces and advancing its anti-violence campaigns."Gather eliminated the isolation that the Englewood community faces by bringing together I Grow community members and people from every neighborhood of Chicago," says Zelda Mayer, Director of Development for I Grow Chicago. "It was a time for us to celebrate the success of our anti-violence initiatives, honor our community members, and promote our continued commitment to increasing peace through skill building and resource access."As the first-annual gala, Gather raised much-needed money to further initiatives for the Englewood community which will fund several 2018 initiatives including: expansion of the after-school program, increased community connection through a new Peace Campus, as well as hiring a new executive director to lead the expansion."When I looked across the room that night, I saw hundreds of people from different wcj neighborhoods, socioeconomic statuses, backgrounds and races coming together to unite for the Englewood Community," says Robbin Carrol, Founder of I Grow Chicago. "Gather was not only a celebration of our success over the past five years, but a chance for us to celebrate the compassion that the citizens of Chicago have for the Englewood community. It showed me that caring is a movement, and can be a way of life."To learn more about I Grow, click here. ( http://gala.igrowchicago.org/ In 2012, Robbin Carroll founded I Grow Chicago to address the root causes of trauma in the Englewood community. As a 501(c)3 organization, I Grow's mission to create an environment that fosters wellness, justice and dignity for all. Through community connection, skill building, and resource access, I Grow Chicago promotes collective healing and empowerment. I Grow Chicago is supported through many sponsorships from the local community. For more information, visit: http://www.igrowchicago.org/ Founded in 2012 by Robbin Carroll, I Grow Chicago exists to address the root causes of trauma in the Englewood community. As a 501(c)3, I Grow's mission is to create an environment that fosters wellness, justice and dignity for all. Through community connection, skill building, and resource access, I Grow Chicago promotes collective healing and empowerment. I Grow Chicago is supported through many sponsorships from the local community. For more information, visit: http://www.igrowchicago.org/Stay connected via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IGrowChicago/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/igrowchi) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/igrowchicago/)