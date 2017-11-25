 
Physician's Plan Reveals 12 Deals of Giftmas

Physician's Plan Weight Loss and Wellness, with locations in NC and SC, has revealed their 12 Deals of Giftmas. Between December 1st-23rd patients will enjoy savings on weight loss, spa services, fillers, skin care and more.
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- 'Tis the season for savings with the 12 deals of Giftmas from Physician's Plan.   The 12 deals have been revealed, and patients can expect to save big this year at all NC and SC centers between December 1st through the 23rd.

 Some of the Giftmas deals include:

• 20% OFF 12-Pack of Lipo Plex B-12 Injections
• Buy 25 BOTOX® Units, Get 5 FREE
• $100 OFF Juvéderm®, Volbella®, Voluma®, Vollure® & Kybella®
• wcj Special Savings on Protein Bars

Weight loss, skin care, and injectable products and services on sale. Patients can stop in to purchase or call or email their local center with your order.

In addition, Physician's Plan serves as a drop off site for Toys for Tots.  Donate an unwrapped toy & receive a 4-pack of Vitamin B Lipo-Plex Injections for FREE! Donation deadline is Friday, December 8th. Drop off at any Physician's Plan location in NC or SC. Limit 1 per person.

At Physician's Plan, patients lose the weight and reward themselves with a full service skin care and facial rejuvenation services. The Physician's Plan team helps patients create a plan to feel and look better. Results are both real and rapid.  To learn more about Giftmas, http://www.physiciansplan.com/blog/the-12-deals-of-giftmas

Email Verified
Physician's Plan, Weight Loss, Skin Care
Health
Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Events
