Paragon Marketing Group Announces New Location in La Crosse, WI
Jim Reinke, Owner and President said "We are excited to expand our offerings into the La Crosse area. Our mission is to educate and help small businesses and nonprofit organizations achieve their goals. The staff at Paragon has a genuine passion for marketing and truly care about our client's success. This is just one more step to offer our expertise across the entire state of Wisconsin."
The wcj La Crosse office will operate as a satellite sales location and will help us provide marketing solutions to another great community in Wisconsin. We expect the location to be fully operational by December 1st. This expansion will be the first step in creating multiple locations throughout Wisconsin. Our corporate headquarters will still be based from our Oconomowoc location.
About Paragon Marketing Group
Paragon Marketing Group is a full-service marketing, advertising, and video production agency headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Paragon Marketing Group specializes in working with small businesses and nonprofit organizations providing a wide variety of marketing and video production services. For more information visit http://www.paragonmarketinggroup.com
Media Contact
Ray Hoffman
***@paragonmarketinggroup.com
2624439092
