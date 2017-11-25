 
Toshiba's Annual Promasters Service Awards Honors Nauticon Office Solutions For Exceptional Service

 
 
WASHINGTON - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Toshiba America Business Solutions Inc. (TABS) recently announced the recipients for the annual ProMasters Service Awards. The award serves to acknowledge dealers who provide their customers with outstanding technical support and customer service. This year, Nauticon Office Solutions was recognized with the prestigious ProMasters Elite Award.

"For me, the best part of winning this award is the recognition that it brings to our hard working field service managers, technicians and dispatchers who tirelessly go all-out for 100 customer satisfaction", said Vinh Phan, VP of Service.  "Providing a superior customer service experience begins with creating a positive environment where employees are genuinely happy about what they do".

The ProMasters Awards are given to a few, select dealers that have met and surpassed 32 rigorous performance standards, an ongoing qualification process, and a commitment to customer service and technical knowledge in support of Toshiba products, software and services. The highest scoring dealer within each channel (Business wcj Technology Association, International, and Toshiba Business Solutions) is awarded the ProMasters Elite Award.

About Nauticon Office Solutions

Nauticon Office Solutions is a locally owned technology dealer serving the Washington DC metropolitan area for over 20-years.  Nauticon supplies the local business community with award-winning multifunction copiers, production printers, document management solutions, managed print and managed network services.  From small individually-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Nauticon Office Solutions has the right solution to improve workflow and increase efficiencies.  Nauticon … We're a Partner, Not a Vendor.

For more information about Nauticon or this award, contact by email (ldadamo@nauticon) or their website ... http://www.nauticon.com

