Artisan Eatery to open Dec. 4 in Fort Myers
Focusing on the concept of a quick service experience combined with a quality chef-inspired menu that highlights locality, Artisan Eatery will feature a variety of delicious handmade craft sandwiches, paninis, flatbreads, and breakfast made from scratch. In addition, the restaurant will serve freshly cut deli meat, homemade salads, hand-pulled mozzarella, a selection of delicious pastries made in-house as well as imported from Europe and will serve wine and beer daily.
"It is an honor and a pleasure to open the doors of Artisan Eatery in Fort Myers," said co-owner and chef Yoa. "With 12 years of experience in the culinary industry and as residents of this community, my wife Healy and I are excited to offer Southwest Florida a casual place to dine that serves fresh ingredients and the finest meats, cheeses and pastries. At Artisan Eatery, meals are made from scratch, providing guests with delicious gourmet meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner."
Co-owner wcj and chef Yoa, a professionally trained chef who recently served as the executive chef for Naples Grande Beach Resort's The Catch of Pelican, is opening the new gourmet restaurant with his wife, Healy. Yoa graduated from the culinary arts program at the Art Institute of Philadelphia, prior to training with several acclaimed restaurants in Philadelphia. Utilizing his years of culinary experience, Yoa opens Artisan Eatery with the focus of offering gourmet food made from scratch in a more accessible setting.
Located at 8951 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, Artisan Eatery offers a casual dining experience with seating for 30. Highlighting its focus on convenience, Artisan Eatery will offer an option to dine-in or take-out.
Artisan Eatery serves breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., lunch is available beginning at 11 a.m. and early dinner is served until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://artisaneatery.com/
