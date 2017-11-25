 
News By Tag
* Artisan Eatery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
November 2017
302928272625


Artisan Eatery to open Dec. 4 in Fort Myers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Artisan Eatery

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Artisan Eatery, a craft sandwich restaurant led by Philadelphia-trained chef Tim Yoa, will open its doors on Monday, Dec. 4 at 8951 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. Artisan Eatery will offer Southwest Florida the opportunity to experience delicious gourmet breakfast, lunch and dinner in a casual setting.

Focusing on the concept of a quick service experience combined with a quality chef-inspired menu that highlights locality, Artisan Eatery will feature a variety of delicious handmade craft sandwiches, paninis, flatbreads, and breakfast made from scratch. In addition, the restaurant will serve freshly cut deli meat, homemade salads, hand-pulled mozzarella, a selection of delicious pastries made in-house as well as imported from Europe and will serve wine and beer daily.

"It is an honor and a pleasure to open the doors of Artisan Eatery in Fort Myers," said co-owner and chef Yoa. "With 12 years of experience in the culinary industry and as residents of this community, my wife Healy and I are excited to offer Southwest Florida a casual place to dine that serves fresh ingredients and the finest meats, cheeses and pastries. At Artisan Eatery, meals are made from scratch, providing guests with delicious gourmet meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Co-owner wcj and chef Yoa, a professionally trained chef who recently served as the executive chef for Naples Grande Beach Resort's The Catch of Pelican, is opening the new gourmet restaurant with his wife, Healy. Yoa graduated from the culinary arts program at the Art Institute of Philadelphia, prior to training with several acclaimed restaurants in Philadelphia. Utilizing his years of culinary experience, Yoa opens Artisan Eatery with the focus of offering gourmet food made from scratch in a more accessible setting.

Located at 8951 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, Artisan Eatery offers a casual dining experience with seating for 30. Highlighting its focus on convenience, Artisan Eatery will offer an option to dine-in or take-out.

Artisan Eatery serves breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., lunch is available beginning at 11 a.m. and early dinner is served until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://artisaneatery.com/ or call 239-887-4655.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Artisan Eatery
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com
Posted By:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Artisan Eatery
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share