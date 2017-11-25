News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2018 Spirit of Women in Business Conference Luncheon Speaker Announced
Bec Pfeifer, the central market leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), will present "Leading and Empowering Multi-Generational Teams." In her role at PwC, Pfeifer is responsible for providing leadership and driving PwC's people strategy across the market. Pfeifer is a certified executive coach and supports leaders to enhance leadership skills and achieve their goals.
Pfeifer's interactive presentation will focus on recruiting and retaining millennial employees while providing insights on the importance of adaptation with a multi-generational workforce. Pfeifer will also share supplemental findings from "PwC's NextGen: A Global Generational Study."
"We are excited to have a luncheon keynote speaker as an additional conference feature for the Spirit of Women in Business Conference this year," said Erin Nunn, director of the College of Business Administration Career Services Office.
Prior to joining PwC in 2014, Pfeifer founded her own firm and provided leadership consulting and executive coaching services to both corporate and individual clients. She draws upon her 30 years of experience across multiple industry sectors and leadership roles in a variety of functions. During her tenure in financial services, she led human capital teams while driving initiatives focused on talent management, leadership development, diversity and inclusion.
Pfeifer joins this year's lineup featuring conference keynote Liza Mundy, New York Times bestselling author and award-winning reporter.
READ wcj MORE ABOUT MUNDY (https://www.kent.edu/
Corporate and table sponsorships for the event are available. To learn more or register for the Spirit of Women in Business Conference, visit the SWIB event page (https://www.kent.edu/
Kent State College of Business Administration
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is among the fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide to obtain dual AACSB accreditation in both business and accounting. The College enrolls more than 4,000 students and boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 13 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program; master's degrees in accounting, business administration (MBA and EMBA), business analytics, and economics; as well as a Ph.D. program with concentrations in accounting, finance, information systems, management and marketing.
The Kent State College of Business Administration ranks among the top 100 public business undergraduate programs in the 2018 U.S. News and World Report and 45th in 2016 by Bloomberg Businessweek based on an employer survey of how well schools prepared students for jobs. The College is ranked as one of the nation's Best Business Schools by Princeton Review, and Tier One for both MBA and Executive MBA programs in North America by CEO Magazine. The College is committed to sustainability as an advanced Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) signatory and is recognized by the Sales Education Foundation as a top university for professional sales education.
Contact
Joni Bowen
***@kent.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse