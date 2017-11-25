News By Tag
Entrepreneur Moms Are Rocking the House at Microsoft VIP Event
This event includes breakfast, networking, panel discussion of life as an entrepreneur mom, and a Microsoft expert talk on LinkedIn. The event will be educational and fun.
Speakers include:
Aimee' Bowen is a On Air Television Beauty Expert at HSN Host, Lifestyle Blogger, Licensed Aesthetician, Spokesperson and Motivational Speaker. She has a Commercial Acting and TV Spokesperson background. She is versed in many lifestyle issues and solutions. She has been in the Entertainment, health, beauty, skincare and pharmaceutical industry since 1999.
Christina De Vito Clark of Employers' Risk Management Association (ERMA).The entrepreneurial spirit runs through Christina's blood as she grew up watching her parent's small business succeed above the norm. With a great appreciation for the business owner, Christina always retained a different perspective of achieving success through interpersonal relationships.
Kay Walker co-owner and a lead strategist for Cyberwalker Digital. She's the author of eight books. Her most recent title is Super You: How Technology is Revolutionizing What it Means To Be Human and was recently featured in Elle magazine. She's also a personal development coach who was handpicked to train with Tony Robbins.
Karla wcj Campos is Founder Entrepreneur Moms Club & the Social Tech Live Conference. Karla has been featured on Entrepreneur.com, Telemundo, Sun-Sentinel, Social Media Today, and numerous publications for her work with entrepreneurs. Karla believes education is the key for family prosperity and dedicates her life to creating interactive and fun educational experiences.
Agenda:
10am - 10:30am Breakfast Networking/Introductions
10:30am - 11:30am Entrepreneur Moms Panel Discussion
11:30am - 12:30am LinkedIn: Grow Your Network
12:30am - 1pm Wrap Up/ Invitation to Shop & Networking
Individuals interested in attending can RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/
