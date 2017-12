Bizugo.com Launches Investor Relations Platform assisting clients with IR Campaigns

Bizugo.com generates electronic indications of interest in client private placements to over 1600 FINRA registered broker dealers weekly.

-- Bizugo.com (wholly owned by Park Lane Commercial Capital LTD) has successfully launched a new IR platform for clients seeking to raise capital through Regulation D private placements to generate electronic indications of interest from over 1600 investment banks and institutional investment groups with the USA. This new Platform enables clients to successfully communicate their offerings to the Broker Dealer community with responses within a few hours of submission on typical data submissions.The Firms aim is to support existing clients as they transition from private to fully reporting with the SEC. This platform wcj has enabled Bizugo.com to identify market makers and management quickly realised this service could benefit all clients seeking to raise capital through regulation D offerings."We have been overwhelmed with interest from businesses the world over seeking to raise capital by utilising this service. Wether your business is pre revenues looking for first round of financing or your Company is already trading on the OTC, there are Broker Dealers out there interested in looking at funding deals. Our unique approach will get your deal in the hands of the majority of licensed compliance officers and managing partners at these registered firms. It is our intention to redefine the IR industry by placing more control in the hands of CEO's of these emerging markets businesses rather than adopting typical venture capital practices which aren't always beneficial to the growth and development of these Companies." - Daniel Robertson, Park Lane Commercial Capital Ltd.For new business enquires please email Nathan@Bizugo.com or call +1 310 651 8330 to discuss fundraising options or to enquire about taking your Company public on the OTC markets.