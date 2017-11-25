 
Australian Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community announce 2018 Leadership

 
 
WASHINGTON - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Following recent elections in Australia the Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community is proud to announce the AU Management and AU Technical Boards for 2018. The Management Board brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, technology and business acumen. The Board will oversee management of the SIF Specification and guide development of the A4L Community in Australia as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community.

The following supplier members will join representatives from State and Territory Departments of Education and non-government school bodies on the A4L AU Management Board during 2018:
 •  Tim Dawson, Synergetic
 •  Grant Grosser, SEQTA Software
 •  Antony Mawer, Sentral Education
 •  Colin Wood, Verso Learning

The AU Community also elected eight supplier representatives for the AU Technical Board (known as the Data Standards Working Group (DSWG)), who provide technical oversight for the SIF Implementation Specification (Australia). The 2018 supplier representatives are:
 •  Sean Chee, Civica
 •  Lance Duivenbode, SEQTA Software
 •  James Hamilton, Sentral Education
 •  Joerg Huber, Systemic
 •  James Overell, Synergetic
 •  Nick Purvis, Tribal SchoolEdge
 •  Julian Ridden, Instructure
 •  Mark Vanderkley, SIMON Schools

Dave Burns, Chair, A4L Community AU Management Board and Executive Director, Digital Solutions, at the Department of Education and Training in Queensland stated "with these results we have great depth of technical and business expertise coming from both established players and newcomers to the A4L Community in Australia.  This means we are well positioned to implement our national roadmap wcj for learning infrastructure based on open standards, with strong support from both education authorities and key IT product suppliers".

About the Access 4 Learning Community

There is no other global community made up of educational policymakers, marketplace product and service providers and the customers they serve, collaborating daily to address real word learning information and resource issues.

The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, previously the SIF Association, is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants who collectively address all aspects of learning information management and access to support learning.  The A4L Community is "Powered by SIF" Specifications as its major technical tool to allow for this management and access simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of the platform hosting those applications. The Access 4 Learning Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit http://www.A4L.org

Penny Murray
***@a4l.org
Click to Share