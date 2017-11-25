APIC graduates a testament of international confidence in Australia & higher education sector

Contact

Joe Perri & Associates

Joe Perri & Associates

-- Over 250 students from the Melbourne and Sydney campuses of the Asia Pacific International College (APIC) came together last week at the Sydney Town Hall to celebrate the successful completion of their higher education academic studies.The event also marked a major milestone for APIC as its 50,000th international student was amongst the graduates.The NSW Minister for Multiculturalism and Minister for Disability Services Ray Williams also attended the graduation and delivered the keynote address.In congratulating the students, the Minister said the graduation was a testament to their commitment and hard work and they should be proud of their achievements.In addition, it was a reflection and a tribute to the APIC academic and administrative staff for their dedicated support of the overseas students studying at the College's Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane campuses.The Minister also acknowledged and thanked the parents of the graduating students for their confidence in Australia and the country's highly regarded education sector.Mr Rupesh Singh, founder and CEO of Education Centre Australia, of which APIC is a subsidiary, said in his speech that this year's graduates were a prime example of Australia's ongoing commitment to the success of international students."APIC offers international students the support they need to successfully complete their studies in Australia. This results in better student completion rates and positive outcomes for our higher education partners," he said.Minister Williams said Australia's major education centres take great pride in their reputation for academic excellence but where they really excel is providing a welcoming safe environment for overseas students to live while studying and mixing with fellow young people both from Australia and across the globe."Cultural diversity is one of Australia's foremost strengths and the extraordinary tapestry of different cultures, backgrounds and languages has enriched our lives and plays an important role in the international student market," continued Mr Williams.Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that Australia's international education market now generates $28.6 billion in revenue each year for Australia.The APIC Chairman, Associate Professor Dr Jim Taggart concluded, "APIC is a long-term provider of quality higher education options and is proud of the success of its graduates as they venture out into the world with their new qualifications."Our objective for the future is a steadfast commitment to outstanding academic outcomes and excellent student experiences. As such APIC will build on its strengths and wcj capabilities to meet the evolving needs of international students".www.apicollege.edu.auMedia Enquiries: Mr. Joe PerriJoe Perri & Associates Pty LtdTelephone / fax: +61 3 9324 0362Mobile: +61 412 112 545Email: jperri@joeperri.com.auAsia Pacific International College (APIC) is a dynamic Australian Higher Education Institution offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses. APIC´s courses are accredited by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) and included in the National Register of Higher Education Providers in Australia and delivered at its Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane campuses.APIC differs from more traditional institutions as it is focused on research, development and the extension of transformative learning. APIC is a world leader in this field.Business and industry nowadays frequently experience turmoil and disruptive change, and under such conditions the traditional model of management is largely ineffective. New thinking is needed and APIC is leading the way. APIC operates on the basis of modern management principles, blending entrepreneurship with speed, openness, flexibility, and forward thinking.