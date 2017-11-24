 
Women's Business Enterprise Alliance Presents Annual Holiday Mixer & Toy Drive

 
 
HOUSTON - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) announces their Annual Holiday Mixer & Toy Drive the holiday networking and social charity event. On December 5th, join a wide range of Women Business Owners, Corporate leaders, and city and government agencies when they connect at Budweiser Tasting Room. The event is open to public and all are welcome.

Incredible networking opportunities and holiday centered, fun social activities show how the annual Holiday Mixer & Toy Drive advances WBEA's mission to enhance the success of both certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) with Corporate members, creating opportunities for dynamic business partnerships.

WBEA will kick-off this amazing event Tuesday, December 5th where Women's Business Owners, Corporate Partners, and other attendees can drop off their brand-new/prep-packaged boy's and girl's toys at the registration table, and will follow up with an evening of great food, drinks, and holiday cheer.

Make plans to attend now!  Registration is underway!  For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org

The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers.  Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses.

As wcj an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (http://www.wbenc.org/) (WBENC (http://www.wbenc.org/)), WBEA serves as the third-party certifying organization for women-owned businesses in 94 Texas counties. Businesses that are at least 51% owned by a woman (or women) and meet specific criteria as outlined by WBENC (http://www.wbenc.org/) standards and procedures are eligible for certification -- a designation that is recognized and required by most major corporations and governmental agencies as a purchasing criterion in their supplier diversity program.  Partnering and networking, forming alliances and building businesses --- that's what WBEA is all about.


WBEA, 9800 Northwest Freeway Ste. 120, Houston, TX 77092

p. 713.681.9232     f. 713.681.9242   www.wbea-texas.org

Jessica Williams
***@wbea-texas.org
