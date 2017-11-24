News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Women's Business Enterprise Alliance Presents Annual Holiday Mixer & Toy Drive
Incredible networking opportunities and holiday centered, fun social activities show how the annual Holiday Mixer & Toy Drive advances WBEA's mission to enhance the success of both certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) with Corporate members, creating opportunities for dynamic business partnerships.
WBEA will kick-off this amazing event Tuesday, December 5th where Women's Business Owners, Corporate Partners, and other attendees can drop off their brand-new/prep-
Make plans to attend now! Registration is underway! For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org
The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers. Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses.
As wcj an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (http://www.wbenc.org/
WBEA, 9800 Northwest Freeway Ste. 120, Houston, TX 77092
p. 713.681.9232 f. 713.681.9242 www.wbea-texas.org
Contact
Jessica Williams
***@wbea-texas.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse