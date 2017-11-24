News By Tag
Share the Love with the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation and Kerbeck Subaru
With Each New Car Purchased, $250 Goes to a Deserving Charity – Buy and Donate Today
The campaign is based on the belief by Subaru and its retailers that together, they can make the world a better place. The Subaru "Share the Love" campaign is Subaru's vision of respecting all people and it's their commitment to show love and respect to their customers, all while working to make a positive impact on the world! Each year the company joins hands with its car owners to give back to a community that given so much to them. In doing so, the organizations that Subaru supports have one thing in common, a dedication to improve the world and the lives of its people.
That goal ties in perfectly with the CMAF. Founded in 2004 following the passing of National Corvette Hall of Famer and Corvette enthusiast Elliott "Chip" Miller, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation exists to raise money and awareness to combat Amyloidosis. What is Amyloidosis?
By partnering with the campaign and Subaru, car lovers who purchase or lease a Subaru from Kerbeck Subaru of Pleasantville, New Jersey (https://www.kerbecksubaru.com/
The CMAF is just one of many great organizations taking donations via this program, but for Lance Miller, son of the late Chip Miller and President of the CMAF, it's near and dear to him.
"Kerbeck Subaru's generosity in helping our small organization fulfill its mission is priceless," noted Miller. "My father was my best friend, mentor and wonderful father figure. His loss was tragic to my family and his friends; however, knowing he's still making an impact today brings us all great joy," continued Miller. With Kerbeck Subaru's help, we're thankful to continue making an impact by spreading the word and raising money regarding this terrible disease that took my best friend's life. It allows us to help others afflicted with this terrible disease. I'm grateful for everyone's support!"
For details on the CMAF, visit www.ChipMiller.org and for more information on Kerbeck Subaru, their year-end offers and the Subaru "Share the Love" campaign visit www.kerbecksubaru.com.
