News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Venture The Wild and OC Motorsports are Proud to Announce the 2nd annual Jeep Christmas Toy drive
Jeep life blogger VentureTheWild and Jeep outfitter OC Motorsport are joining together for a Christmas toy drive
The parade will start promptly at 6pm and run for 2miles down Harbor Blvd. Food and drinks will be available The toys will be collected and donated to Spark Of Love Toy Drive, so kids in need can have a gift for Christmas.
Rob from VentureTheWild and Dan from OCmotorsports.com wcj will lead the parade with their super modified jeeps in the front, everyone can also show off their handy jeep mods as well! Decorate your jeep for Christmas and receive an additional raffle ticket. There will be an award for the best decorated jeep!
VentureTheWild.com is a leading jeep blog on the internet, providing first hand information about jeep mods and jeep trail gear,
http://www.venturethewild.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse