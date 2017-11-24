Venture The Wild and OC Motorsports are Proud to Announce the 2nd annual Jeep Christmas Toy drive

Jeep life blogger VentureTheWild and Jeep outfitter OC Motorsport are joining together for a Christmas toy drive

-- Meet up with other Jeep lovers for this great cause on Dec 9th at 6pm, 1446 N. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton Ca. for a Jeep ride toy drive with American Trail Products, OC Motorsports and VentureTheWild. Bring a unwrapped gift to donate for kids in need and line your jeep up for the parade. Receive one raffle ticket for each toy donated, no limit.The parade will start promptly at 6pm and run for 2miles down Harbor Blvd. Food and drinks will be available The toys will be collected and donated to Spark Of Love Toy Drive, so kids in need can have a gift for Christmas.Rob from VentureTheWild and Dan from OCmotorsports.com wcj will lead the parade with their super modified jeeps in the front, everyone can also show off their handy jeep mods as well! Decorate your jeep for Christmas and receive an additional raffle ticket. There will be an award for the best decorated jeep!VentureTheWild.com is a leading jeep blog on the internet, providing first hand information about jeep mods and jeep trail gear,