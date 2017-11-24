Oil on canvas by Scottish-born abstract modernist William Gear (1915-1997) brings $11,875 at auction

An oil on canvas landscape painting by the Scottish-born abstract modernist William Gear (1915-1997), titled Paysage, Mai 50 (May Landscape, 1950), sold for $11,875 at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers' auction held Nov. 25th, online and in Cranston, R.I.