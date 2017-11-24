News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tennessee Inventory Professional Achieves Industry CIS Designation
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Jenny Cossett for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
To earn the CIS designation, Cossett successfully completed required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. She then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that she has gone the extra mile to ensure that Lighthouse Inventory Services provides quality inventory services.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having wcj a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Cossett stated, "My experience as an insurance adjuster has shown me the need for people to have an inventory of the contents in their home and business. A major loss can be extremely harmful to their financials after facing a disaster."
Based in Decherd, Tennessee, Lighthouse Inventory Services provides residential and business asset inventory and appraisal services. Certified, bonded, and insured, they serve clients in Tennessee – including the metropolitan areas of Chattanooga, Gatlinburg, Knoxville, and Nashville. Other states served are West Kentucky, North Georgia, and North Alabama. For more information, visit http://lighthouseinventory.com.
About National Inventory Certification Association
The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit http://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.
Contact
National Inventory Certification Association
Cindy Hartman
***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse