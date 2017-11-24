News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free stress management speakers bureau announced
Rosemarie Lanchester, owner of 'Everything You Wish For' based in Whitman, MA, is offering a free speakers bureau in the Greater Boston Area.
Free seminars typically run 1 to 2 hours and all presentations are interactive and participatory.
Complimentary seminars can range from a brief brown bag "lunch and learn" session to sunrise eye openers to early evening events.
According to the American Institute of Stress, eighty percent of workers feel stress on the job and nearly half say they need help in learning how to manage stress. 42 percent say their co-workers need such help.
What are the red flags for stress? Trouble sleeping? Anxiety?
Lanchester is an accomplished workshop wcj leader and is skilled at enticing participants to do just that - participate. She helps people have fun, engage and grow together.
All workshops will outline how your body responds to stress on a physical level; how to determine the 'root' cause of your pain and ways to heal yourself; ways to get a great night sleep; and what muscle testing is and how to use it daily.
Lanchester is an Emotional Freedom Technique (Tapping) practitioner and has numerous alternative health credentials including Certified Consulting Hypnotist, Level lll Dowser, Level lll Yuen Method Practitioner, Negative Energy Clearing Specialist, Level ll Reiki Practitioner, Certified Laughter Yoga Leader and is a member of Association of Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP).
Workshops have been held at Massasoit Community College, Yankee Dental Congress, Beth Israel Deaconess and Spaulding Rehabilitation and a wide range of senior centers, assisted living communities and nursing homes.
To arrange for a free seminar or for more information, visit www.EverythingYouWishFor.com, or call Rosemarie Lanchester at (781) 447-7782 or email to DowserOne@aol.com.
Media Contact
Rosemarie Lanchester
***@aol.com
(781) 447-7782
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse