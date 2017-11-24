News By Tag
New campaign offers start up support for entrepreneurs
The Koncept Cup will launch in January 2018 and encourages would-be tycoons to post videos on Instagram to pitch their business idea. The best idea, as selected by a panel of judges, will then receive support to bring it to market.
What is the Koncept Cup?
The Koncept Cup is a platform designed to help people share entrepreneurial ideas. And for one lucky winner, the prize is support in turning that idea into a reality from one of the Midlands' leading digital marketing agencies.
Budding entrepreneurs will be invited to create a one-minute video explaining their idea then add it to their Instagram account along with the competition's hashtag.
Videos will be displayed on the Koncept Cup website and social media platforms – showcasing the next generation of innovation to the digital community. Followers can like, share and comment on their favourites, giving entrants a unique opportunity to get feedback on their thoughts.
Ten ideas will be shortlisted with the winner finally chosen by a handpicked panel of judges – all experts in promoting and starting businesses. For the winning entrepreneur the prize is access to digital & marketing services to launch their idea.
When does the Koncept Cup launch?
The Koncept Cup launches in January 2018 and will run throughout January and February.
The competition's organisers believe that January is the time many people make plans for what they want to achieve in the year ahead – and business brains are buzzing with energy and ideas for improvement and change.
Throughout the year, good ideas can fizzle out. The Koncept Cup aims to capture that New Year energy and help make 2018 the year that one lucky entrepreneur turns their business dreams into reality.
Promoting entrepreneurship – the creators of the Koncept Cup
The Koncept Cup is the brainchild of https://kijo.co, a successful web design agency based in the Midlands. KIJO excel in helping start ups break into the marketplace and are keen to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.
The winner of the Koncept Cup will enter into a partnership with KIJO, who will use their skills to launch the new business. KIJO will offer up their services to the winning entrepreneur, helping them with everything from vision and strategy, through to branding, launch and promotion.
Who should enter and why entrepreneurs should get involved
The Koncept Cup is open to anyone with an exciting and original business idea. There are no age restrictions for entry into the Koncept Cup. From school and university students to experienced professionals – everyone has the chance to put their project forward.
Plus it doesn't cost a penny to enter, so for those wanting to start a business without any capital this is a fantastic opportunity to get an idea off the ground.
What's unique about the Koncept Cup is that all the business ideas received will be showcased on one landing page – providing a hub of fresh talent, game-changing projects and entrepreneurial spirit all in one place.
And of course, the idea that really stands out will be realised with the help of experienced digital marketing agency KIJO.
Instagram: a simple, modern platform for a fresh business competition
Instagram has been chosen as the wcj platform for the Koncept Cup due to its highly visual format and video auto play function – which means all the posted ideas will receive excellent visibility.
As Instagram has a one-minute cap on videos it will encourage pitchers to put their point across succinctly. This means followers and judges can quickly get to grips with the ideas and decide on their favourites. A single minute could be the key to opening commercial doors for any of the entrants.
It is also hoped that launching the competition through Instagram will encourage the next generation of entrepreneurs to share fresh thoughts. The Koncept Cup could be the platform that launches the UK's next big business mogul!
Why KIJO are the right team to support a business launch
KIJO are a midlands-based digital design & marketing agency who have many years of experience in helping businesses start, grow and succeed.
Their services include design & development (websites, logos, marketing materials, video, software & apps) as well as extensive knowledge when it comes to marketing strategy, digital marketing and social media campaigns.
Effective marketing is vital for any start up. For the winner of the Koncept Cup, having access to KIJO's digital developers, designers and marketing experts will get their business noticed from beginning – it could be the difference between rocketing to success or failing to breakthrough in their industry.
Recently, KIJO have successfully launched a bespoke online rug builder for premium flooring brand Crucial Trading. The tool bridges the gap between online and high street retail experiences by allowing customers to select the shape, size, texture and colour of their rug – and visualise it in 3D online before adding to basket.
KIJO designed and developed the online product, integrating it into a fresh new website they'd also designed for Crucial Trading.
From the launch the product garnered some enviable press coverage and the Crucial Trading website was nominated for best website design in the Drum Design awards – up against high profile competition such as the Financial Times website and PwC's extra-ordinary challenges site.
KIJO are encouraging anyone with an exciting business idea to grab hold of this unique opportunity and enter the Koncept Cup.
Media Contact
Kirk Thompson
***@kijo.co
0121 726 1250
