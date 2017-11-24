News By Tag
Shangri-La Springs to host Art & Nature Community Night "Dream or Reality" Dec. 13
Filled with abundant artistic experiences, the event will feature performances and activities at the Gazebo, Longhouse and Courtyard, Oak Creek Lawn, Octagon Breezeway and the Great House. Guests can enjoy a decadent organic tapas dinner in the Great House from 6 to 8:30 p.m., featuring small plate entrees infused with fresh ingredients from the on-site garden at Shangri-La Springs. The tapas dinner, prepared by Artichoke & Company, a local full-service catering company, will serve items priced between $9 and $15 each. Guests can also enjoy locally brewed beer on tap from Momentum Brewhouse and organic wine at the bar in the Great House. In addition, a live piano performance by Marc Meyer will also be offered in the Great House, as well as a live painting by Cesar Aguilera.
Guests can enjoy an all-levels yoga class at 7 p.m., complimentary massage treatments will also be available, and a community drum circle led by Sayer Ji will take place at 6:30 p.m., where everyone is invited to bring drums, shakers and hula hoops and join in. Santa Claus will visit the family-friendly event at 8 p.m., and will be available for a meet-and-greet and family holiday photo opportunities.
The "Dream or Reality" event will feature works from photographer Mila Bridger, painters Danielle Braunchaud and Cesar Aguilera and sculptor Tim Smith among other local artists, and live musical presentations from Kat Epple on flute and Debo performing on a hammered dulcimer. The event will also include live performances of lightbox painting by Juan Diaz, sidewalk chalk wcj art by Jane Portaluppi Durand, performance painting by Michael Monroe, pottery throwing by Matt Kearney, Paper Grotto Theatre by Lily Hatchett and interactive experiences creating butterfly cards with Susan Sholle-Martin and poetry with Rosemary Allen.
For more information about the "Dream or Reality" Art & Nature Community Night, or to view a full schedule of the event's programming, visit http://www.shangrilasprings.com/
About Shangri-La Springs
Built in 1921, Shangri-La Springs offers a variety of unique services including an organic restaurant, fitness studio, full-service organic spa, gift shop and event space. Currently under renovation, the property is scheduled to reopen as a full resort in the upcoming months. The resort, restaurant, and fitness facility are temporarily closed for renovation. The Spa at Shangri-La Springs will remain open during the renovation. The property specializes in offering guests a nexus of beneficial practices, activities and engagement including wellness classes, art shows, special events and programs. The restaurant serves an organic menu featuring herbs and produce from the on-site organic garden. The Spa at Shangri-La Springs offers a range of natural and organic treatments and products including facials, massages, eucalyptus steam room, far infrared sauna and private garden lounge. Shangri-La Springs is located at 27750 Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. For more information on the resort, restaurant, spa and events on the property, call 239-949-0749 or go to www.ShangriLaSprings.com.
