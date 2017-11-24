News By Tag
Allegiance Home Health Earns 5 Stars on the Medicare Quality of Patient Care Rating
Similar to hotel or restaurant ratings, home health agencies are given a score of 1 to 5 stars, with 1 being the lowest score and 5 being the highest ranking among peers. As a five star agency, Allegiance Home Health performed better than over 95% of its peers.
"The Allegiance team is truly dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for our patients," said Rosie Inguanzo-Martin, Allegiance's CEO. "We are so thrilled to have earned the five-star rating again – it's a direct reflection of the commitment, expertise and leadership of each member of our amazing team."
The current star ratings began in July of 2015 as the standard by which all Medicare-certified home health agencies nationwide will be ranked. Consumers will find the ratings useful when researching home healthcare options. The most recent star ratings are made public each quarter on the Medicare.gov website. Star ratings are a reflection of the quality of patient care, safety measures, and outcomes as determined by CMS standards. One such measured outcome is the improvement in a patient's ability to perform activities of daily living, such as walking independently. A low rate of patient hospitalization or readmissions is also a key measure of performance for the CMS ratings.
With the overwhelming task of choosing a home health provider, the star ratings should provide a consumer-friendly way to help patients and their families understand quality performance.
"Patients and their families have a resource through CMS star ratings that will be the gold standard for choosing home healthcare,"
Allegiance Home Health & Rehab, Inc. is a full service home health agency that truly cares about its patients, providing each client with not only physical care, but also the emotional and intellectual stimulation to help them retain a real connection to their lives. Allegiance customizes their care to fit each patient's unique needs and personality, resulting in better care, and happier - and healthier - patients. Allegiance pledges to help restore and maintain maximum comfort, function and health to its patients in the freedom of their own home while creating lifelong clients through the legendary service provided by caring and professional staff. For more information, visit http://www.ahhrehab.com or call (561) 367-0711.
