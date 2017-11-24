News By Tag
Georgia Natural Gas & LHTYF Team Up for the 2017 Pinnacle Awards & Scholarship Gala
Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc., (LHTYF) will celebrate 7 years serving families in the Atlanta area helping children to develop healthier habits, stay in school and obtain a college degree.
Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation will honor Atlanta area professionals who exemplify outstanding career achievement and philanthropy as well as award high school students with $1000 book scholarships for college. The 2017 Pinnacle Awards honorees are: Dr. Gary McGaha, Ph.D., president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Dr. Beatrice Gee, MD of Morehouse School of Medicine and Children's Healthcare as well as Chef Jarvis Belton of Belton Catering.
Sponsors of the gala include: Georgia Natural Gas, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club and the Southern Barter Club. The 7th Annual Pinnacle Awards & Scholarship Gala will feature a gourmet dinner buffet and program hosted by Julie Smith, WGCL- TV news anchor, keynote address by Dr. Gary McGaha. The special guests presenters for the occasion are: Mitch Faulkner (WALR-FM), Joyce Littel, (WVEE-FM) and Germany Kent, activist/actress. Musical entertainment for the gala will be provided by gospel recording artists, Kenekie Williams and R& B recording artist Syreeta Shanee Ziegler. There will be travel excursions, sports paraphernalia wcj and original art featured on the live auction hosted by Emmy award-winning media personality and auctioneer Aurea McGarry. Tickets and vendor tables for the 7th Pinnacle Awards & Scholarship Gala may be purchased on-line at www.livehealthyandthriveyouth.org
To make a tax-deductible donation, secure sponsorship options or obtain more information, please visit the organization's website. Media interested in covering the event should call (800) 551-3775.
About Georgia Natural Gas
Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services®. SouthStar and is owned by Southern Company GasTM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Georgia Natural Gas is an Atlanta natural gas company providing natural gas service for Atlanta and most areas of Georgia. Their commitment is to provide exceptional service, fantastic savings and efficient tools that make natural gas easy to manage and understand. The result is peace of mind without natural gas being on your mind.
About Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation Inc.
Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation was established in 2010 to teach kids healthy lifestyle habits and encourage active involvement of parents in the metro Atlanta area regarding the health and wellness of their children. The mission of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation is to educate, activate, motivate and empower youth in the areas of academic achievement, health, nutrition, fitness and total wellness. For more info: http://www.livehealthyandthriveyouth.org
Contact
Cherryl Harris, LHTYF, Inc.
***@livehealthyandthriveyouth.org
