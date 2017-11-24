 
Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Women United Flagler's Fall Food Drive Collects More Than 12k Pounds of Food

Second Harvest food delivery
Second Harvest food delivery
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- United Way Volusia County's Women United Flagler chapter is pleased to announce its Chicks with Cans fall food drive collected 12,924 lbs. of food as well as several thousand dollars to support Flagler families in need.

Forty-nine volunteers, serving a total of 140 volunteer hours, raised:

·       589 grocery bags of food collected from our Publix food drive in October and from pink Chicks with Cans buckets located throughout Flagler County and

·       $6850 in cash donations (totaled from both the spring and fall food drives), which purchased five skids of food from the donation.

A total of $35,968 has been collected since 2012 with $33,000 invested back into Flagler County.

Each year, the organization uses the monetary donations raised to purchase food through Second Harvest Food Bank. This year, they ensured the food was purchased for Feed Flagler to provide traditional Thanksgiving meal staples.

"With the additional need in our community because of Irma's flooding wcj in Flagler Beach, our volunteers really took on the challenge and made a difference in our community," said Linda Mahran, vice president of Women United Flagler. "Thanks to all the volunteers, donors and businesses that support Chicks with Cans – now, we look forward to making our spring food drive another great success.

"Also, we are so thankful to Publix, our incredible partner, for their support through the years," she added.

# # #

The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies.  For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

