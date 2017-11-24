News By Tag
Women United Flagler's Fall Food Drive Collects More Than 12k Pounds of Food
Share this: Women United #Flagler of @yourunitedway Collects Thousands of Dollars and Food for Residents in Need #LiveUnited
Forty-nine volunteers, serving a total of 140 volunteer hours, raised:
· 589 grocery bags of food collected from our Publix food drive in October and from pink Chicks with Cans buckets located throughout Flagler County and
· $6850 in cash donations (totaled from both the spring and fall food drives), which purchased five skids of food from the donation.
A total of $35,968 has been collected since 2012 with $33,000 invested back into Flagler County.
Each year, the organization uses the monetary donations raised to purchase food through Second Harvest Food Bank. This year, they ensured the food was purchased for Feed Flagler to provide traditional Thanksgiving meal staples.
"With the additional need in our community because of Irma's flooding wcj in Flagler Beach, our volunteers really took on the challenge and made a difference in our community," said Linda Mahran, vice president of Women United Flagler. "Thanks to all the volunteers, donors and businesses that support Chicks with Cans – now, we look forward to making our spring food drive another great success.
"Also, we are so thankful to Publix, our incredible partner, for their support through the years," she added.
# # #
The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)
