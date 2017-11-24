News By Tag
Santa Claus to bring holiday magic to Sunshine Ace Hardware stores throughout Southwest Florida
On Saturday, Dec. 2 Santa Claus will visit Sunshine Ace's Naples store located at 141 Tamiami Trail North from 10 a.m. to noon, at the East Naples location at 4433 Tamiami Trail East from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and at the Golden Gate store located at 11673 Collier Blvd. from 3 to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 9 Santa Claus will be at the San Carlos store located at 18911 Tamiami Trail South from 10 a.m. to noon, and at the Port Charlotte location at 3035 Tamiami Trail from 1 to 3 p.m. Santa Claus will make his last visits on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Marco Island store located at 1720 San Marco Rd. from 10 a.m. to noon, and at the Bonita Springs location at 9100 Bonita Beach Road from 1 to 3 p.m.
Family owned and operated since 1958, Sunshine Ace Hardware serves Florida with eight locations in Collier, Lee, Charlotte and Pinellas counties staffed by a long-term, friendly and knowledgeable team. Focused on customer service, Sunshine Ace employees are best known for building relationships and going above and beyond to help solve a home repair or maintenance issue or to simply guide customers to the right tool for the job. For in-home support, Sunshine Ace provides a range of wcj professional services such as rod-tip repair, screen, glass and equipment repairs. Free delivery and assembly is also provided on items such as grills, power tools, mulch, soil and more. Sunshine Ace offers a wide variety of products including plumbing, hardware and electrical supplies, houseware, fishing gear, power equipment, paint, painting supplies and more. Sunshine Ace proudly carries quality brands including Benjamin Moore paints, Scotts lawn and garden products, Craftsman tools, STIHL power tools, Weber and Big Green Egg grills, as well as Penn and Shimano fishing gear. In addition to serving residential clients, Sunshine Ace services commercial accounts, with flexible options to support contractors in managing and growing their business. For locations and hours, visit www.SunshineAce.com.
