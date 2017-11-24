 
Plustek announces the release of ePhoto V2 Photo Scanning System

New software makes the Plustek ePhoto photo scanner easier to use while improving image quality
 
 
Plustek ePhoto Photo Scanner
Plustek ePhoto Photo Scanner
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Plustek Inc., a leading manufacturer of consumer, prosumer, professional and office imaging devices and embedded video surveillance solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of ePhoto V2 software for the Plustek ePhoto Z300 photo scanner. The Plustek ePhoto Z300 is an easy to use, fast photo scanner designed for digitizing large or small photo collections.

The new ePhoto V2 software includes the following improvements and new features:

- Drag-and-drop editing, saving, importing and managing of photos.

- Easy photo management and sorting of scanned photos.

- Automatic restoration of faded photos.

- Improved image enhancement tools.

- Easily create slideshows, picture collages and merged images.

- Easily share to Facebook, Flickr, Google Drive, Twitter, Dropbox and email.

- Multi-page PDF format for scanning documents.

- Supports Windows and Mac.

"Since we launched of ePhoto two years ago, Plustek has listened our customers. Their feedback enabled us to develop ePhoto V2 to include their most frequently requested features." Said wcj Karen Ku Plustek CMO.

ePhoto V2 is available for all ePhoto scanners. Visit http://www.plustek.com/ePhoto-V2 to download and learn more about ePhoto V2 software.

Plustek ePhoto Z300 scanner is fast and easy to use. It scans a 4x6 photo in about 2 seconds and ePhoto V2 software ensures excellent quality images and photo management.

ABOUT PLUSTEK

Plustek is a leading manufacturer of imaging technology based in Southern California. In business since 1986, Plustek manufactures over 30 scanner models including document, mobile, book, film and photo scanners.

Contact
Mark Druziak, Plustek
***@plustekus.com
Source:
Email:***@plustekus.com Email Verified
Photo Scanner, Old Photos, Share Photo Prints
Photography
Santa Fe Springs - California - United States
Products
