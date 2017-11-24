News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Southern California Private Tours Implements Automated Booking System For Its Disneyland VIP Tours
Southern California Private Tours announces the completion and implementation of its fully automated booking and inventory system for its Disneyland VIP Tours, and California Adventure VIP Tours at The Disneyland Resort in Southern California.
The management at Southern California Private Tours continues to enhance the services centered around its renowned Disneyland VIP Tours. This enhanced booking and inventory system allows guests to view tour availability and pricing in real time, as well as book directly without the requirement to call and speak to a booking agent.
To further enhance this booking system, Southern California Private Tours has partnered with a national financial institution to process its guest's credit card payments safely and securely. These processes protect its guest's private credit card information while allowing them to book its tours seamlessly
In addition to its booking, inventory, and secure payment system, Southern California Private Tours has completely converted wcj its website to a secure and encrypted platform. Guests utilizing the company's contact forms will have their information transmitted to the tour desk securely. Guests booking tours will have their entire internet session secured and encrypted.
This commitment to flawless booking, seamless inventory review, transparent pricing, and encrypted security, compliments the already renowned service and commitment its employees provide to guests booking its Disneyland VIP Tours.
Guests wishing to partake in a Disneyland VIP Tour with Southern California Private Tours, are encouraged to contact the Tour Desk at 866-848-1870, or by email at tourdirector@
About Southern California Private Tours: Southern California Private Tours is the premier private tour company offering private VIP Tours of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure at the Disney Resort in Southern California. Since 2009 it has been at the forefront of providing true VIP experiences to its guests. Its clientele includes film, television, and music studios, celebrities, musicians, royal families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its management plays a critical role in ensuring that high standards of service are maintained and that guest experience remains paramount.
Contact Information:
Southern California Private Tours
Tom McNabb
Telephone: 866-848-1870 USA & Canada
Email: tourdirector@
Website: www.socalprivatetours.com
Contact
Southern California Private Tours
Tom McNabb
tourdirector@
(866) 848-1870
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse