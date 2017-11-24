A2iA & IngoMoney Expand Mobile Partnership to Speed Access to Funds & Deliver a Simple User Experie

NEW YORK
- Nov. 29, 2017
- PRLog
-- A2iA & Ingo Money Expand Mobile Partnership to
Speed Access to Funds & Deliver a Simple User Experience
New York,November 29, 2017 –
A2iA (@A2iA (http://www.twitter.com/
a2ia)), an award-winning developer of artificial intelligence and machine-learning based software for the worldwide data capture, document processing, and payment systems markets, today announced that it has extended its partnership with Ingo Money (http://www.ingomoney.com/)
for its instant money solutions, including the mobile capture, image analysis and recognition of data from checks and payment documents. Ingo Money, a leader in push payments technology, enables businesses and banks to disburse instant, safe-to-spend funds to more than four billion consumer debit, prepaid, credit, private label credit and mobile wallet accounts. Most recently, A2iA and Ingo partnered to deliver capabilities to one of the world's largest online payments companies for the onboarding of funds from paper checks into an online account for money transfer.
"A2iA's powerful software is a testament to its innovative R&D and Product Teams, committed to addressing market needs and supporting its partners in a fast-moving and competitive environment,"
said Will Sowell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ingo Money. "By including A2iA's mobile SDK in our application, Ingo Money can add powerful tools to our instant money platform that decrease risk and increase efficiency for our partners."
An a2ia Mobility (https://www.a2ia.com/en/a2ia-mobility
) partner since 2013, Ingo recently expanded its mobile footprint to include a2ia mCapture – both offline and client-side software toolkits (SDKs) that bring all processing power and intelligence to the mobile device for a quick and simple user experience. Patented capabilities include Auto-Locate™
, A2iA's automatic video capture feature, image preprocessing, full check recognition and built-in fraud detection analysis. Without any data-connection, Wi-Fi, or server-component, users see a simple experience with fast access to funds.About A2iA
Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA (http://www.a2ia.com/
), Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com)
, is a science and R&D driven software company with deep roots in artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks. With simple, easy to use and intuitive toolkits, wcj A2iA delivers add-on features to speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of printed and handwritten data from documents – whether captured by a desktop scanner or mobile device. By enhancing solutions from systems integrators and independent software vendors, A2iA allows complex and cursive data from all types of documents to become part of a structured database, making it searchable and reportable, with the same level of flexibility as printed or digital data. For more information, visit www.a2ia.com or call +1 917-237-0390 within the Americas, or +33 1 44 42 00 80 within EMEA, India or Asia.About Ingo Money
Ingo Money is the instant money company. Founded in 2001 with a mission to digitize the paper check, our push payments technology enables businesses and banks to disburse instant, safe-to-spend funds to more than four billion consumer debit, prepaid, credit, private label credit and mobile wallet accounts. This transformation of traditional payments helps businesses reduce cost and delays while dramatically improving the consumer experience. Headquartered in Atlanta, you can learn more at www.ingomoney.com, or biz.ingomoney.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter.Media Inquiries:
A2iA Communications
Marketing@a2ia.com
Americas: + 1 917.237.0390
EMEA, India, APAC: +33 (0)1 44 42 00 80