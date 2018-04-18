 
News By Tag
* F35
* UK RAF
* AirC4ISR
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Waterloo
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


UK RAF to provide strong host nation support at Air Mission Planning and Support conference 2018

SMi reports: UK RAF to provide strong host nation support at SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference in April 2018
 
 
AMP 2018
AMP 2018
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
F35
UK RAF
AirC4ISR

Industry:
Aerospace

Location:
Waterloo - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Events

WATERLOO, England - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference, taking place on 17th and 18th April 2018 in London, will explore the technology and strategies necessary to take air mission planning into the next generation, providing agile end-to-end mission support to air crews. The conference will deliver an examination of emerging technologies in key areas, presented by industry and research leaders. This will be combined with operational case studies and key programme updates from commanders and military project leaders, to develop key requirements and solutions for enhancing air mission planning and execution

Senior members of the UK RAF will provide strong host nation support at SMi's two-day Air Mission Planning and Support conference. Representing the UK RAF are Air Commodore Julian Ball,Air Capability Development and Air Commodore Lincoln Taylor,Air Capability Delivery, HQ Air.

Speaking on day one of the event Air Commodore Julian Ball will provide national updates to air mission planning covering "Royal Air Force Capability Development for Operation Readiness". Speaking on day 2 of the event Air Commodore Lincoln Taylor will cover 5th generation planning and developments which will encompass "The Royal Air Force's Air Capability Delivery in Theatre"

Joining the UK at the event will be NATO, Jordan, US, United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, and many more.

One of this year's focus' at the conference will be on the F-35. This will be covered on both days by USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre, United States Air Force and will also be covered in the panel discussion on day two which is led by Norwegian Air Force, Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR), United States Air Force and University of Hertfordshire.

If you are interested in attending there is currently a £400 early bird registration discount for bookings made by 15th December visit www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/prlog for more details.

Air Mission Planning and Support

17th-18th April 2018

London, UK

www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/prlog

---ENDS---

For wcj sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk . For delegate queries please contact Sebastian Bampton at sbampton@smi-online.co.uk  For media queries please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
SMi group
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMI
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:F35, UK RAF, AirC4ISR
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Waterloo - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share