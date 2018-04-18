News By Tag
* F35
* UK RAF
* AirC4ISR
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UK RAF to provide strong host nation support at Air Mission Planning and Support conference 2018
SMi reports: UK RAF to provide strong host nation support at SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference in April 2018
Senior members of the UK RAF will provide strong host nation support at SMi's two-day Air Mission Planning and Support conference. Representing the UK RAF are Air Commodore Julian Ball,Air Capability Development and Air Commodore Lincoln Taylor,Air Capability Delivery, HQ Air.
Speaking on day one of the event Air Commodore Julian Ball will provide national updates to air mission planning covering "Royal Air Force Capability Development for Operation Readiness". Speaking on day 2 of the event Air Commodore Lincoln Taylor will cover 5th generation planning and developments which will encompass "The Royal Air Force's Air Capability Delivery in Theatre"
Joining the UK at the event will be NATO, Jordan, US, United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, and many more.
One of this year's focus' at the conference will be on the F-35. This will be covered on both days by USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre, United States Air Force and will also be covered in the panel discussion on day two which is led by Norwegian Air Force, Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR), United States Air Force and University of Hertfordshire.
If you are interested in attending there is currently a £400 early bird registration discount for bookings made by 15th December visit www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/
Air Mission Planning and Support
17th-18th April 2018
London, UK
www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/
---ENDS---
For wcj sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
SMi group
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse