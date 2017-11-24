 
News By Tag
* WATERMAKER
* Water Purifier
* Sustainability
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toledo
  Toledo
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

HYDROS New generation of mobile & sustainable water purifiers

Hispano Vema presented HYDROS at V R&D National Congress in Defence and Security (DESEID 2017) organized by Ministry of Defence Spain in Toledo
 
 
DESEID 2017 HYDROS watermaker Alex Menchaca Rafael
DESEID 2017 HYDROS watermaker Alex Menchaca Rafael
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* WATERMAKER
* Water Purifier
* Sustainability

Industry:
* Defense

Location:
* Toledo - Toledo - Spain

TOLEDO, Spain - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Ministry of Defense of Spain, through the General  Subdirectorate for Planning, Technology and Innovation of the DGAM (Directorate General of Armament and Material) together with ISDEFE, the General Directorate of Recruitment and Military Education and the University Defense Centers, have held the V National Congress of R & D in Defense and Security (DESEID 2017).

Toledo Infantry Academy  facilities hosted  celebration of this fifth congress on November 22th, 23th and 24th, 2017.

DESEI+D 2017 Congress is presented as a forum and meeting point for everyone  related to R & D in the field of Defense and Security, whose objective is "Meeting the needs of the Armed Forces by incorporating new technologies that allow them to achieve an operational advantage and the evolution of their military capabilities are within the main objectives of Defense R & D & I. Likewise, another of the objectives that is sought is to contribute to the training of the Defense technological and industrial base, so that it can provide the necessary technological solutions and act as a link so that the innovative technological development present in the civil sphere is transferred to military applications. "

Organized in 7 main thematic areas: Weapons and Ammunition, Sensors and Electronic Systems, Platforms, Combatiente, CBRNe, C4I and Society, Economy and Humanities,  presentations developed during the congress contributed to reach those objectives.

In this context, Hispano Vema (http://www.hispanovema.com/home)was selected to make a presentation entitled "Project for the development wcj of portable, autonomous and sustainable freshwater purification," under the heading of Energy in Area 4. Platforms.

During the presentation Alejandro Menchaca and Rafael Arruga, stressed that in front of the limitations of conventional potabilization technologies (high environmental impact, logistical requirements, specialized personnel needs, etc.) the application of Nano Filtration to the purification processes allows significant benefits due to its lower environmental impact, the reduction in the size of water treatment plants and the Plug & Play concept that facilitates its management.

In this sense, the new generation of mobile and sustainable water treatment plants HYDROS of Hispano Vema, based on Nano Filtration, represents a state-of-the-art innovation in the field of mobile campaign water purification plants, which provides significant energy savings compared with the conventional technologies of Osmosis and Chlorination.

As Alejandro Menchaca and Rafael Arruga pointed out during their presentation, to generate 1,000 liters of drinking water with the HYDROS water treatment plant, a consumption of 0.28 kW is required, while conventional technologies require a consumption of 6.6 kW. This means that in a scenario of a deployment in a Mission or Camp in which the water treatment plant was used an average of 10 hours a day for 365 days, the annual savings of the HYDROS water treatment plant would reach 6,447 liters of fuel, 2.5 million liters of water and the reduction of 18 tons of CO2.

In summary, those attending the presentation stressed that the new generation of portable and sustainable water treatment plants HYDROS  of Hispano Vema, represent a State-of-the-Art in the field of water management in general and purification in particular within the military and civilian capacities for the supply of drinking water in Misiones and Camp deployments in remote areas and with communication difficulties.

Learn more about HYDROS at  http://www.hispanovema.com/en/water-treatment-mobile-wate...

Contact
Rafael Arruga
***@hispanovema.es
End
Source:
Email:***@hispanovema.es Email Verified
Tags:WATERMAKER, Water Purifier, Sustainability
Industry:Defense
Location:Toledo - Toledo - Spain
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share