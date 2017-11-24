News By Tag
HYDROS New generation of mobile & sustainable water purifiers
Hispano Vema presented HYDROS at V R&D National Congress in Defence and Security (DESEID 2017) organized by Ministry of Defence Spain in Toledo
Toledo Infantry Academy facilities hosted celebration of this fifth congress on November 22th, 23th and 24th, 2017.
DESEI+D 2017 Congress is presented as a forum and meeting point for everyone related to R & D in the field of Defense and Security, whose objective is "Meeting the needs of the Armed Forces by incorporating new technologies that allow them to achieve an operational advantage and the evolution of their military capabilities are within the main objectives of Defense R & D & I. Likewise, another of the objectives that is sought is to contribute to the training of the Defense technological and industrial base, so that it can provide the necessary technological solutions and act as a link so that the innovative technological development present in the civil sphere is transferred to military applications. "
Organized in 7 main thematic areas: Weapons and Ammunition, Sensors and Electronic Systems, Platforms, Combatiente, CBRNe, C4I and Society, Economy and Humanities, presentations developed during the congress contributed to reach those objectives.
In this context, Hispano Vema (http://www.hispanovema.com/
During the presentation Alejandro Menchaca and Rafael Arruga, stressed that in front of the limitations of conventional potabilization technologies (high environmental impact, logistical requirements, specialized personnel needs, etc.) the application of Nano Filtration to the purification processes allows significant benefits due to its lower environmental impact, the reduction in the size of water treatment plants and the Plug & Play concept that facilitates its management.
In this sense, the new generation of mobile and sustainable water treatment plants HYDROS of Hispano Vema, based on Nano Filtration, represents a state-of-the-
As Alejandro Menchaca and Rafael Arruga pointed out during their presentation, to generate 1,000 liters of drinking water with the HYDROS water treatment plant, a consumption of 0.28 kW is required, while conventional technologies require a consumption of 6.6 kW. This means that in a scenario of a deployment in a Mission or Camp in which the water treatment plant was used an average of 10 hours a day for 365 days, the annual savings of the HYDROS water treatment plant would reach 6,447 liters of fuel, 2.5 million liters of water and the reduction of 18 tons of CO2.
In summary, those attending the presentation stressed that the new generation of portable and sustainable water treatment plants HYDROS of Hispano Vema, represent a State-of-the-
Learn more about HYDROS at http://www.hispanovema.com/
