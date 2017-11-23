News By Tag
Template Ad Builder Partners With Beauty Industry Seminar "By Appointment Only"
The fast growing digital marketing firm in the United States partners with beauty industry seminar to serve people that work in the industry.
Mr. Alagona has made a huge name from himself in the hospitality and automotive industries over the past twenty years. As a relationship builder with contacts he contacted fellow automotive industry executive and co-founder of Template Ad Builder to help bring value to the guests of the seminar. Template Ad Builder is offering a free website for all attendees of the "By Appointment Only" event. "This gives attendees a head start in building a brand on the Internet as well create a presence that they never imagined they could have," says Stan Sher of Template Ad Builder.
"By Appointment Only" is poised to become a national brand that will truly revolutionize the beauty industry. This is an event for salon owners and employees to really learn how to take it to the next level. The competition is fierce in the industry as salons are popping up everywhere with some cutting prices just to earn clients. "By Appointment Only" teaches professionals how to build massive value and not only keep clients coming back but also sharing their positive experiences with their network.
The very first "By Appointment Only" event was held in Middletown, NJ and was a huge success bringing in over 200 attendees. Some incredible sponsors included "NJ Hair Doctor", "Bankers Life", wcj "Graze Restaurant", Old Glory Kitchen & Spirits", "Next Review", "B&R Concierge Services", "Melando Planning Group", "Absolute Awareness Marketing & Consulting", "McDonough's Pub", "Fig", "Photography by Christine Enna", "El Lechon De Negron", "Plates of Love", "Anthony Alagona Enterprises"
Template Ad Builder helped show salon owners, beauticians and fellow business owners the power of having a quality website. "A beautifully designed website can be created with a fast turnaround so that the brand that you are marketing can be better found online" says Stan Sher. He added, "Our websites can be custom tailored to the needs of our clients". By being at the "By Appointment Only" event "Template Ad Builder" created marketing and branding opportunity for almost twenty new businesses.
Anthony Alagona Enterprises partnered with NJ Hair Doctor to build the "By Appointment Only" event. Template Ad Builder is a digital marketing firm that has been serving small businesses since 2016. The firm has multiple office locations throughout New York and New Jersey.
Visit Template Ad Builder (http://templateadbuilder.com/
