Art Exhibit "FUSION", December 1, 2017, 7:00 p.m
FUSION art exhibition by four young culturally diverse Chicago artists: Anastasiya Kostyshyn, Alexa Van Dike, Jesus F Martinez, Jarema Khrusch.
Anastasiya Kostyshyn's paintings are transformations of traditional portraits. She paints people situated in natural landscapes surrounded by elements like flowers, grass and trees. Anastasiya painstakingly delineates these elements to give her compositions an intense energy.
Jesus Martinez usesMexican playing cards, paper-mache, torn paper, rice paper, cardboard, tape, and origami in his work to constantly expand on finding new forms. Jesus says his life feels like it is an enormous painting scale which he's trying to finish before an early deadline.
Alexa Van Dike works stitch by stitch. She embroiders and manipulates the texture of her paintings to work in unison with distressed denim. Alexa's work includes both paintings and drawings of the female form, typically displayed as mixed media including denim, thread, and paper, on a wall as an object.
The exhibit will continue through De ember 24, 2017
The Ukrainian National Museum is located in the heart of the Ukrainian Village, at 2249 West Superior Street in Chicago. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Adults $5.00, Children under 12 - Free.
Free Parking is available beside the Museum. Visit the Museum's website wcj at https://www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org. For additional information, please call (312) 421-8020 or e-mail info@UkrainianNationalMuseum.org (http://mail.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org/
Travel Instructions:
From I-90/94 go west on Division to Oakley, then south on Oakley to Superior.
From I-290 go north on Western to Chicago, east on Chicago to Oakley, then South on Oakley to Superior.
From downtown (Michigan & Chicago) #66 Chicago Ave bus West to Oakley, then South on Oakley to Superior
Contact
Ukrainian National Museum
***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
