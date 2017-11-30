 
Doug Jones Beats Roy Moore in Mobile & Baldwin County Straw Vote of Business Networkers

Jones decisively beat Moore by 22 points in a group of area business leaders.
 
 
Business Networkers of Mobile & Baldwin Counties
Business Networkers of Mobile & Baldwin Counties
MOBILE, Ala. - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- In a straw poll of the online discussion group, Business Networkers of Mobile & Baldwin Counties Alabama, Doug Jones garnered 57 percent of the vote to 35 percent for Roy Moore with eight percent indicating "not sure."

The 2,268-member local discussion group is hosted on the LinkedIn platform.  The group consists of business owners, corporate executives and upper-level employees of area firms.  The online poll was conducted from October 24 through November 27.

William Bruce, who is the moderator of the discussion group, said, "The results were surprising to me, especially since this is a business group which usually leans Republican.

"For what it's worth," Bruce continued, "the poll was open for voting for six weeks and about half of the votes were recorded before the allegations of Moore's sexual misconduct surfaced.  If wcj this straw vote is any indication," he concluded, "we may be in for a real shocker on election day."

The election is scheduled for December 12.   The group discussion, which has been in existence for over 10 years, may be accessed at https://www.linkedin.com/groups/1827232.

Contact
William Bruce
Group Moderator
will@williambruce.org
(251) 990-5934
End
Source:Business Networkers of Mobile & Baldwin Counties
Email:***@williambruce.org Email Verified
Tags:Roy Moore, Doug Jones, Alabama Senate Campaign
Industry:Government
Location:Mobile - Alabama - United States
Subject:Surveys
Page Updated Last on: Nov 30, 2017
