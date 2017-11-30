News By Tag
Doug Jones Beats Roy Moore in Mobile & Baldwin County Straw Vote of Business Networkers
Jones decisively beat Moore by 22 points in a group of area business leaders.
The 2,268-member local discussion group is hosted on the LinkedIn platform. The group consists of business owners, corporate executives and upper-level employees of area firms. The online poll was conducted from October 24 through November 27.
William Bruce, who is the moderator of the discussion group, said, "The results were surprising to me, especially since this is a business group which usually leans Republican.
"For what it's worth," Bruce continued, "the poll was open for voting for six weeks and about half of the votes were recorded before the allegations of Moore's sexual misconduct surfaced. If wcj this straw vote is any indication,"
The election is scheduled for December 12. The group discussion, which has been in existence for over 10 years, may be accessed at https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
William Bruce
Group Moderator
will@williambruce.org
(251) 990-5934
