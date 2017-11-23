News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AI & Chatbot News will host a free webinar: Bot Academy: How to Generate More Leads & Close Sales
The featured speaker will be Andrew Warner, CEO of Bot Academy.
People prefer to use messaging apps to communicate with each other more than email, and Facebook Messenger has 1.5 billion monthly active users. The top 4 messaging apps surpassed the amount of monthly active users on social networks. Messenger bots are the ideal medium to educate, build trust, and sell to your customers.
"Andrew absolutely blew my mind… More with this webinar. When I saw what he was doing, it was way beyond an 'aha' moment," said one recent attendee to this webinar. "It was like the aha moment I had when I started my first business when I first got the entrepreneurial bug. It was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to do this,'" she continued.
The webinar will reveal how chatbots can help grow businesses. There are limited slots available, so please register today. This free webinar will be full.
Who: Andrew Warner, CEO of Bot Academy
What: Online webinar, "Bot Academy: How to Generate More Leads & Close Sales with Marketing Chatbots"
When: Tuesday, November 29, 2017 at 11:30 am PST
Where: wcj Register at https://botacademy.com/
About AI & Chatbot News
AI & Chatbot News (http://aichatbotnews.com) is a comprehensive portal for everything about artificial intelligence and chatbots. In addition to offering a directory of providers of services such as analytics, UI/UX, chatbot development, machine learning, design, and other categories, AI & Chatbot News hosts live webinars and publishes content that helps decision makers harness the power of automation, artificial intelligence and chatbots in their organizations. The platform also lists Artificial Intelligence and Chatbot conferences and jobs as well. AI & Chatbot News is sponsored by Your Business Solutions (http://www.ybs.us)
Contact
AI & Chatbot News
***@ybs.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse