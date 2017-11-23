News By Tag
Trust Dental Care Throws a Baby Shower Party!
We don't just celebrate our company goals but also when our family grows, and this weekend was no exception as we got together for a very special event.
Our General Manager Minuet is going to be welcoming a new life baby girl into the world this December. To celebrate, the staff threw her a special baby shower on Saturday.
We enjoyed some time together along with some great food and adorable baby gifts. wcj Minuet is due with baby Yarah in early December.
We want to take the space to congratulate Minuet on this very special occasion and wish her the best as she embarks on this special journey.
What a joyous event for the holidays, to bring a new life into this world. We wish her the best and hope she has an amazing time on her maternity leave.
From all of us at Trust Dental Care we want to say to baby Yarah: Welcome!
About Trust Dental Care
Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.
For more information visit https://trustdentalcare.com/
Media Contact
Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
***@trustdentalcare.com
844 848 7878
